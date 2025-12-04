Titans’ Cam Ward Addresses First Myles Garrett Matchup

No team in the NFL wants to be 1-11, but especially not one with a rookie quarterback. The Tennessee Titans didn't do much to set Cam Ward up for success this year, but that will really be put to the test against a three-win Cleveland Browns team.

The Browns' defense is no joke, and their defensive line seems to be far better than the Titans' O-Line. This is something that has been acknowledged all week long, but until it's time for Ward to step out on that field, he has no idea what he's truly signing up for.

Garrett is eyeing the single season sack record, and he's a few shy of getting that against Ward. In a brief session with the media, Ward spoke about what he expects to happen on December 7 and how highly he thinks of the 29-year-old.

Cam Ward Prepares For The Myles Garrett Challenge

Facing Garrett is no joke, and whatever Ward is watching on film, it's nothing to prepare him for the real thing. Ward called Garrett "really good" in what was just the beginning of his praise for the former first overall pick.

"Probably the best player there is at that position and he's proved that game in and game out," Ward said. "We gotta do our job of not letting him affect the game, try to keep a lid on it. We just gotta continue to try and execute our plays, just try to execute up and down the field."

The media keeps trying to focus on the Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders agenda, but Ward told reporters he isn't letting that get to him.

"I gotta go up against a good defense," he said.

Ward May Have To Run For His Life

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) and defensive end BJ Green II (95) try to grab Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) on a keeper during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far in his young NFL career, Ward has just 123 rushing yards. He's ran for 77 yards in the past three weeks, proving just how much he's had to rely on his legs with the state of this offensive line. No matter what his right tackle or offensive coordinator is saying, facing Garrett is no joke and the Titans are in for a rude awakening.

Sure, the Browns only have three wins, but that's two more than the Titans have. At this point, Tennessee would do anything for a win, but it's not going to be easy as Garrett is just one of many explosive players they have on the defensive side of the ball.

