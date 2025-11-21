Titans New Stadium Opens Door to Hosting Super Bowl
One of the main focal points of the Tennessee Titans franchise is the new Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is set to have a new home in 2027, meaning there's only one more year left in the "original" Nissan Stadium.
On November 21, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the trip to Nashville to check on the progress. It marked a huge day for not only the city, but the stadium's progress as well. Goodell was one of many in attendance as he signed the beam at the Topping Out ceremony.
During a busy day, Goodell began to take questions from the media. One of the questions was obvious, as Nashville has been begging for their city to host a Super Bowl. Now, that may become a reality.
Roger Goodell Speaks on Titans Hosting The Super Bowl
Titans fans know they might not be in a Super Bowl anytime soon, but the city of Nashville has long deserved to host the big game. In a world where the Super Bowl seemingly only takes in a few cities, and mostly domes, Goodell gave a promising update on what the new Nissan Stadium means for the Titans chance to host.
"Listen, it's an important franchise, and a wonderful franchise. I know the work they've done here from the moment you had the draft and what you did to change the trajectory of the draft," Goodell said. "You actually took the draft and made it yours, but you did it in a way that was incredibly impactful to the future of the NFL, and the Titans."
"And I think all of us at that moment had the wake-up call and went: 'This is a Super Bowl ready city, and the only thing that is missing is the stage.' Now, you are building a great stage. We have a process, but I have every expectation you are going to see that type of thing in the future," he continued.
Future Super Bowl In Nashville
While Goodell took awhile to answer the question, his answer made plenty of sense. Tennessee proved they were ready when they hosted the NFL draft, something that all teams have the honor of doing. It takes quite some time for that honor to come back around, so the Titans knew they had to make the most of it.
Looking ahead, the Super Bowl is set to take place in California for the next two years. The 2026 edition will be at Levi's Stadium before the Super Bowl returns to SoFi Stadium in 2027. In 2028, they'll head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Those are the only three confirmed locations, so Nashville could be on the horizon for 2029 or beyond.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!