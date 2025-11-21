Titans Head Coach Rumors Adds 49ers DC
It's safe to say that little to no excitement or potential remains in the 2025-26 season for the Tennessee Titans. At 1-9, the bunch - battered with injuries and suffering still-open wounds from early-year drama - the franchise has hit an arguable all-time low in the wake of former head coach Brian Callahan's sudden yet widely anticipated firing.
Promise in a New Regime
Interestingly enough, that drastic team change yielded the most noise and general positivity from fans of the franchise above any and all other elements of the team since the aforementioned Callahan's hiring more than 20 games ago. Even as the Titans themselves keep finding ways to lose, the navy blue and white faithful are kept busy by rumors of head coaching candidates, comments from the team's higher-ups about the process and the general buzz of promise that always comes with a new regime.
In the latest news on that front, a new candidate has risen as a supposed suitor for the empty chair when Tennessee does eventually make a hire, in the form of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer expounded on the possibility of Saleh donning a head-coaching headset in the near future.
“I think Saleh is at least going to elicit interest, and may well land a job," said Breer of Saleh. "He’ll interview well, he’s very close with a lot of the Shanahan-McVay tree offensive coaches (so finding a good OC won’t be a chore), and he’ll be able to energize a franchise that’s fallen on hard times."
"I could see the Titans or Giants taking a long look at him," Breer continued. "Paired potentially with a Mike McDaniel (if he doesn’t make it in Miami) or Mike LaFleur to run the offense."
A Home Run Hire?
Saleh is no stranger to being a HC in the NFL, having just re-entered the league after his unfortunate run at the position with the New York Jets. While Saleh far from impressed in his time leading the Jets' franchise (20-36 over three-and-some-change seasons), the inarguably lesser team over time in New York has made it difficult for anyone to find success in a position as important as the one at hand.
To boot, Saleh has already settled nicely back into his DC role with the 49ers, proving both his general competency in the league as well as his desire to continue to coach within it.
While he may not be the home run hire Titans fans are looking for, the team could do a lot worse on the market as it stands right now than a former HC with plenty of gas left in the tank.
