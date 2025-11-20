Titans’ Xavier Restrepo Reveals Feelings on Impending Debut
After veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Tennessee Titans fans began to speculate who could replace him. It ended up being WR James Proche, a 29-year-old who hasn't done much in the league so far.
While WR Xavier Restrepo has plenty of chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward going back to their days at Miami, the Titans keep pushing him to the side. At the end of the day, Tennessee is doing what they think is best for their offense, whether or not that involves Restrepo.
Restrepo was recently stopped in the locker room to speak about his potential NFL debut, something that fans would love to see happen against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
Xavier Restrepo Comments On Potential NFL Debut
Restrpo, who was an undrafted free agent, has yet to play a snap in the NFL. Ward has struggled to get anything going on offense, and his lack of weapons is a major contributing factor to that. Even though Restrepo is someone he has past experience with, Tennessee has yet to give Ward's former teammate a shot.
"I'm a person driven by faith and hard work. Just keeping my faith strong and coming to work every single day preparing like I'm going to play each and every single week," Restrepo said.
He continued, "If my number does get called this week I'll be prepared just like I was 2-3 weeks ago. Ever since the beginning of the season I've been trying to get more acclimated to special teams and I feel like I'm improving more each and every single day."
Titans Have Nothing To Lose
Whether Restrepo plays special teams or lines up at wide receiver, the Titans aren't going anywhere. They're 1-9 and are once again the odds-on favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick. Doing so in back-to-back years would be quite the accomplishment, if that's even the right word to describe it.
Had WR Chimere Dike not returned to practice, there would've been a very strong possibility Restrepo was seen suiting up for special teams duties. Dike's impending return shuts that door, but there's still a chance Restrepo could get in his first reps on offense.
While he usually wears a scout team number, Restrepo wasn't seen wearing one this week. Instead, a trio of new receivers were brought in as Tennessee knows they need to do everything in their power to surround Ward with the best weapons possible.
The Tennessee faithful's lone hope, for the time, lies in the head coaching vacancy that the front office is currently seeking to fill. Talented potential aside, little matters until the Titans find a lead-man who can actually realize it.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!