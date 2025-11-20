Titans Still at the Bottom in Latest Power Rankings
Of many shifting variables and changing narratives surrounding the 2025-26 Tennessee Titans, the only real constant that the team has steadily stood by is, most unfortunately, their title as the NFL’s worst team. After some of the season’s earlier trends saw similarly dire teams - such as the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins - spinning wheels at the bottom with Tennessee, the Titans have since been the only group not to find footing to some degree.
Alone at the Bottom
The Jets, Dolphins and others are still bad, no doubt, but they’ve managed to overcome their previous one-win markers and have ultimately separated themselves from that unwanted title. Tennessee, above all else, has stayed put in their miserable place. Now 1-9 and chipping away at the second half of their campaign, the Titans have been expectedly and continually maligned in the eyes of the national media, too, finding themselves at the very bottom (or close to it) on most every NFL power rankings list.
This week's Sports Illustrated iteration is no different, seeing Tennessee in 32nd place with little-to-no explanation; then again, is it really needed? Even the most ardent Titans fan would likely admit at this point that the only case to be made for good football in Tennessee is football that hasn't been played yet.
Accompanying their abysmal ranking yet again is a short blurb from Senior Writer Conor Orr pointing in the direction of further analysis from a Titans fan in a post online, reading, "Here’s a great note to close out the Power Rankings from my friend, Titans fan, producer supreme and Music City Audible host Justin Graver on the way we’ve stripped nuance from the Cam Ward experience altogether:"
Zooming Out
At this point, it's more productive for Titans fans to discuss their discussions than the team they're actively pulling for on a weekly basis; but again, it makes painful sense, especially when you zoom out on the team's situation as a whole.
Over their last 26 games - that's 104 quarters of football - the Titans have only won four of them, including their 3-14 finish from last season. What else is there to talk about until a change is made at the top of the assembly line?
The Tennessee faithful's lone hope, for the time, lies in the head coaching vacancy that the front office is currently seeking to fill. Talented potential aside, little matters until the Titans find a lead-man who can actually realize it.
