Titans Fans React To Puzzling Roster Move
When news broke that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be missing the remainder of the season, Titans fans thought it would be a no brainer to elevate wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.
Restrepo has extensive ties with rookie quarterback Cam Ward going back to their days at Miami. The two had an instant connection, and even though the Titans brought Restrepo in as an undrafted free agent, they've yet to give the rookie a shot.
Knowing a move had to be made due to Ridley's injury, no one expected WR James Proche II to be the guy. Tennessee opted to go with the 29-year-old instead of someone who already has experience with Ward and could bring a different spark to the offense.
Titans Fans Less Than Pleased With Roster Move
At 23-years-old, Restrepo has yet to play a snap in the NFL. The rookie knew he'd have to earn his way onto the roster, but there was no better time than now. Instead, Tennessee had Proche in mind. For what it's worth, Proche appeared in two games this season but has yet to record a catch.
"This team is so poorly ran. They have 1 win and still won’t give Xavier a shot. Pathetic team," one fan commented. Another added, "These mfs really not gon let restrepo play man wtf."
The comments continued to roll in, "X really is the last man up I guess..." as someone chimed in, "Anything but restrepo."
As part of the roster moves, Tennessee signed WRs Lance McCutcheon and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad. Those two will now be even further competition to Restrepo, further proving how little faith the team has in him.
"So no x... of course..." this fan added. Even though he has tons of chemistry with Ward, it's clear the Titans have other plans in mind as one fan commented, "Anyone but x" with a pair of crying emojis.
More comments could be found, "It’s gonna be the most Titans thing ever if Restrepo never gets called up but then gets signed at some point by another team and becomes the Next Superstar in the NFL and makes the pro bowl the rest of his career."
"We're never gonna see Restrpo are we," one fan questioned. At this point, what do the Titans have to lose? Another fan was left dumbfounded, "X must be the worst wr ever signed to a PS."
This fan was seen begging the team, "We have NOTHING to play for... just put X in." Sitting at 1-9, the only real thing to play for is the No. 1 overall pick. If Restrepo is as bad as the Titans think he is, him being in the game would sure help their chances of repeating as the worst team in the NFL.
