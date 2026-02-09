Titans Could Pursue Veteran WR in Free Agency

Cam Ward, through a coaching change and after just one season, has safely cemented himself as the heir apparent to the Tennessee Titans franchise.

The promising young signal caller, now set to perform under head coach Robert Saleh and, more specifically, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, is set to be prioritized by a revitalized staff.

Between better protection and more playmakers, Ward's second season is shaping up to be especially tailored to his success.

And, regarding the latter requirement, the Tennessee Titans may be in luck with a recent development in the free agency field.

Plenty of Football Left For Evans

In a post on X (Twitter) from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Evans' agent was relevantly resurfaced in light of an imminent push for a new landing spot for the longtime Buccaneer. According to his camp, the 32-year old receiver has plenty of football left in him.

"Mike started the [2025-26] season in great shape. Most people in the organization said he probably had the best camp of everyone. He finished feeling better than he has in several seasons," Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore said, according to Garafolo.

Following his broken collarbone and concussion sustained against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, Evans wouldn't return to the field until towards the end of the season in December. Despite his age, Evans has consistently stayed on the field and, up until this past year, held a historic 1,000-yard season streak (11).

"I think his competitive nature leads to more football. That is my hope. LIke most fans, I love watching him play!" Gilmore said.

Evans, appearing on-track to return, could serve Tennessee in a unique fashion that their previous veteran assets have failed to do.

Not only could he help lead Ward through the early years of his NFL career, but given his own seemingly unstoppable efficiency, Evans may also fill the team's dire need at the "WR1" position.

A New "WR1" in Evans

Not to mention that, compared to the likes of, say, George Pickens, Evans would likely come at a much lower price tag, too. Not that Tennessee necessarily has to worry about affording anyone this offseason, but all the same, striking a balance between spending and problem-solving is helpful for a team with more than one gap to fill.

Saleh and his staff will fill Ward's receiving corps in the end either way, but in the early runnings of the 2026-27 campaign, Evans has emerged as a potential option that seemingly checks all the boxes.

