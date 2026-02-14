Titans Could Fix Roster with Major Cap Space Advantage

Robert Saleh's new hire as the Tennessee Titans lead-man signals a fresh start for the franchise, beyond the possibility of new jerseys and insignias.

Saleh, evidenced by his staff choices up to this point, is working to bring unrivaled experience to the sideline in Nashville. It can only be assumed that he'll be looking to do the same with the on-field personnel this offseason, and a recent statistic clears the runway for just that.

According to Over the Cap, the Titans are the only team in the NFL to eclipse the $100 million mark in projected cap space thus far, with the final number (currently) coming out to a downright ludicrous $104,769,062.

The Titans Stand Alone

This puts them comfortably above any team further down the list, and sets Tennessee apart as a suitor for pretty much anyone, at any price point, should they choose to pursue them. Saleh, in his first year at the helm, has more money than any other coach in the league.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

How's that for a good start? Well, if the funds are wisely spent - which likely means, to a formidable extent, adding playmaking weapons for Cam Ward - the Titans could be looking at one of the league's biggest one-season turnarounds.

Part of that possibility will come down to Saleh's in-game decisions and the team's overall play-calling, too, but no other organization has the same benefit. Saleh and his staff are off to the races without so much as touching the field or spending a dime.

Saleh's Staff Off to the Races

Although the momentum, and the metric, will only go so far without the coaches putting pen to check and making offseason moves. Tennessee could use a bump at just about every position across the board, and with the staff having officially reported for duty, nothing is left to do but start.

Mainly, with Ward dealing with the underperformance of veteran Calvin Ridley - and outright, seemingly personal departure of Tyler Lockett - the QB needs pass-catchers. Tennessee would be remiss not to target any one of the league's current numerous options.

If any stand out in that regard, Wan'Dale Robinson, previously of the Giants and having played under Daboll, looks primed to step into a primary role (this past season, he notched four touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards). He'd have that opportunity with Tennessee, and given his ties to the staff, a move like this one would meet a need and be a no-brainer, both.

Regardless of who the Titans decide to sign, something had to give in Tennessee and, in a good way, the ceiling has already begun to fall through in anticipation of being lifted.

