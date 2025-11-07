Titans Projected To Finish Worse Than Last Season
After drafting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, Tennessee Titans fans believed things would get back on track. They were stuck with head coach Brian Callahan who won them just three games in his first season as head coach.
3-14 seemed impossible to replicate, but here we are. The Titans latest win projection has them finishing with fewer than three wins, something that didn't seem humanly possible coming into the season. Between the head coaching change, a change in play-callers, and a few trades, Tennessee has found themselves in quite the predicament.
ESPN's Pamela Maldonado Runs Down Titans Win Projection
As of November 6, the Titans have +150 odds to finish with under 2.5 wins. While those odds are favorable to someone who believes they'll finish 3-14 or greater, Maldonado is on the opposite end of that.
"Tennessee averages just 14.4 points and 244 yards per game with a 28.5% third-down conversion rate, all worst in the league," she said. "Cam Ward has been sacked 38 times and thrown only five touchdown passes, and the defense allows 28.6 points per game and ranks bottom five in yards per play."
Maldonado continued, "In the back half of the season, Tennessee won't be favored in any game, facing six top-12 defenses and having zero rest advantages."
For the Titans to be underdogs against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, it goes to show just how little anyone thinks of this team. They failed to make any major moves at the deadline, so now they're stuck in a position where a few players are on expiring contracts and they'll likely get nothing out of it next season.
In the end, Maldonado believes, "The roster is too young, the trenches too weak and the passing game too inefficient to generate two more wins."
How The Titans Can Get To 3-14
At this point, matching last year's record feels like a success. In order to get there, Tennessee has quite an easy path. They'll have two chances to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, though Jacksonville proved to be contenders by adding wide receiver Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline.
Coming off the Bye, Tennessee has a fantastic opportunity to face the Houston Texans. Houston embarrassed Tennessee earlier this year, but now they have a chance to get revenge at home. If they fail to beat the Texans, their best chances at winning games are at Cleveland and vs. New Orleans. Other than that, it's hard to believe they could beat the 49ers or Chiefs, but they might have a chance against the Seahawks.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!