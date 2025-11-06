Titans Star Responds After Cowboys DT Marshawn Kneeland's Death
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are mourning the death of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Marshawn Kneeland, who died at the age of 24 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Many around the league are in shock, including Titans star Jeffery Simmons, who took to social media to share his thoughts.
"It sucks seeing the news of our NFL brother! Even when someone is carrying the biggest smile, make sure to just check in on them," Simmons tweeted. "You just never know man. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, we all go through things that we sometimes hide! If you or anyone you may know that needs emotional support, reach out to the national mental health hotline: 988. You are not alone."
Simmons Responds After Kneeland's Suicide
The Frisco Police Department shared the following press release after news of Kneeland's death broke.
"On November 5, 2025, at approximately 10:39 p.m., the Frisco Police Department responded to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) with locating a vehicle that had evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco. After losing visual of the vehicle, troopers located it minutes later, crashed on southbound Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway," the press release read.
"Initial reports indicated that a male subject, later identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland of Plano, TX fled the scene on foot . Officers established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area with the assistance of the FPD K-9 and Drone units.
"During the course of the search, officers received information that Kneeland had expressed suicidal ideations. Kneeland was later located at 1:31a.m., deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cause/manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office."
Kneeland was a promising defensive tackle who was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Cowboys out of Western Michigan. He played in 18 career games, recording 26 tackles and a sack.
Kneeland also scored a touchdown in the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a score. The Titans and Cowboys will be in mourning during Week 10 as they are currently on their bye week.
If you or anyone you may know that needs emotional support, reach out to the national mental health hotline: 988. You are not alone.
