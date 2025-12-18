Cam Ward Says Titans Can Still Turn Things Around

The Tennessee Titans' 2-12 record says just about everything one could need to know about the state of the franchise; at least, as it was throughout the 2025-26 season. Defined by the midseason firing of (now former) head coach Brian Callahan, Tennessee followed up last year's maligned 3-14 tally with an equally embarrassing response.

As the team enters one of their most important offseasons in recent memory due to that freshly re-opened coaching vacancy, it's been easy for fans to turn the page in preparation of the excitement that next season may bring; of course, that means writing the current campaign off in the meantime, accepting another wash and looking ahead to next fall.

Cam Ward, the Titans first-year quarterback and growing franchise leader, isn't ready to close the book on his rookie run just yet. Not only does the signal caller look back on what has been an undeniably rocky year with fondness, but he's still working with his team to flip the script on the Titans' scathing, week-to-week expectations.

Remembering Good and Bad

"I'm going to always remember the hard times that I went through my rookie year. I'll remember the good plays that I made in my rookie year," Ward deliberated, shaking the inherent pressure that comes with being a first overall selection in the NFL Draft.

"I'll remember how many reporters came to report on the team one year. And I'll remember in the next couple of years when there's a lot more reporters out here trying to get footage on us," he continued, confidently.

"You've just got to continue to take your day by day process. We continue to feed into each other as the locker room, continue to give emphasis on the coaching staff, what we're looking for ahead. And we're ready to turn it back around."

Turning it Back Around

Of course, Ward isn't exactly implying a full-season turnaround with this statement, as the Titans have long been eliminated from contention in any kind of postseason play. But for a team far beyond "down on their luck," more simple metrics of success may suffice.

Things like snagging their first win at home before the season ends or, similarly, ensuring that a victory is managed in their division before logging a winless season therein for the first time in decades.

If Ward can lead the Titans to a few more little wins before his final snap as a rookie is taken, the merits of a "turn around" may be granted, after all.

