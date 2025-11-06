Titans Looking For a Leader in Next HC
The Tennessee Titans are among the league's most volatile as far as head coaching drama goes. After firing Mike Vrabel, who had held the position for more than five years and, earlier in his tenure, saw significant success, the Titans moved on to Brian Callahan in spring of 2024.
A Fair Hire, Initially
Coming off his Super Bowl runner-up run as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator in 2022, Callahan was admittedly seen by many as a fair choice and hire due to his success in a winning system. On the younger side for a potential head coach too, now just 41 still, his expected long future in Tennessee was a massive benefit of the decision.
Now, only 23 games after his initial hire — a stretch in which he went 4-19 — Callahan was let go midseason in favor of interim HC and senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy. But the Titans need for a more permanent option at the positive remains clear in the team's winless run since Callahan's departure.
Speaking to the media at the midseason juncture, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi elaborated on the front office's process for approaching a new, hopefully more workable, candidate.
"...it's imperative we make this decision: Who is the best leader of this organization moving forward," said Borgonzi.
"Me and Chad [Brinker] have had conversations and it's important that is not only a fit for the organization, we want a leader here, I don't care if it is defense, or offense. … We'll come together and make the best decision."
No Clear Candidate
No personalities on the "free agency" coaching front, if you will, stand out at the time being for Tennessee. To boot, it's hard to focus on the future when your team is currently 1-8, winless in the AFC South, and dealing with multiple personnel issues on the roster, from injuries to struggling rookies and everything in between.
Of the aforementioned McCoy, despite his winless record up to this point, Borgonzi had only positive things to say about Callahan's temporary replacement.
"I think Mike is doing a great job holding everything together here, under the circumstances," Borgonzi said.
The "circumstances" are the key. Until Tennessee makes that eventual hire and, hopefully, begins to turn things around, fans will have to survive on smaller wins in the form of breakout performances, full health and not losing by double-digits, when possible.
