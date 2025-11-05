Three Thoughts on Titans' Trade Deadline Moves
The Tennessee Titans are no longer able to make trades after the deadline passed earlier this week.
While the team was silent on the final day of trading, the squad still made three trades, one each with the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens to acquire better draft capital in 2026 and 2027. Here's a look at what our staff thinks of the front office's moves after all of the dust settled:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans could have gone full tilt boogie and made a number of trades like the Jets did, sending away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to acquire three first-round picks. However, that wasn't the case as they settled for some smaller deals involving Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary and Dre'Mont Jones.
The Brownlee trade is still mind-boggling, but it's clear that the Titans didn't see him as part of their future. As for McCreary and Jones, the Titans were able to get some value back for players that weren't likely to re-sign in free agency.
Those trades should be considered as positive moves by general manager Mike Borgonzi despite depth at both positions being very thin. The Titans put an emphasis on the future rather than try to keep the season alive when it is already spiraling and flushed down in the toilet.
Jordon Lawrenz
I was thoroughly disappointed with the Titans at the trade deadline. I broke it all down in my first post, but it blows my mind this team wouldn’t try to get more capital for the 2026 draft. Sure, a few extra picks is nice, but they could’ve easily let go 2-3 more players to help prepare for the future.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season? I have hope, but not much. There’s a few winnable games on their schedule, but at this point it’s a matter of wanting to match last years win total or lock down another No. 1 pick. At this point, I’d take the latter.
Lane Mills
Tennessee’s moves at the trade deadline were clearly geared towards the future; loading up for whatever coach comes in next is, as painful as the results are now, a necessary part of the process. Losing pieces now to gain them in the long run, the Titans can only hope that whoever is brought in to replace Brian Callahan has a more cohesive plan for the franchise‘s future.
