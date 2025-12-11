Four Titans Now In Top 10 Pro Bowl Votes

The Tennessee Titans would be thrilled to send anyone to the Pro Bowl. They have a few players that are more than deserving of the honors, it's just a matter of what the fans think. Thankfully for the Titans, they have four players in consideration.

Chimere Dike: Second For Kick Returners

Great seeing Chimere Dike making plays pic.twitter.com/oXNcYaSC4F — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) December 7, 2025

While he's begun to evolve into more of a receiving threat, rookie Chimere Dike is primarily a special teams guy. He continues to lead the league in all-purpose yards, and it's not really close. Dike set the mark with 1,984, a number he'll likely have near 2,500 when the season comes to an end.

The next closest is Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson with 1,683. When it comes to special teams, there's no one doing it quite like Dike. Fox Sports list has Jonathan Taylor at third and Christian McCaffrey at fourth, two players who are nowhere near return guys.

Jeffery Simmons: Third For Defensive Tackles

Jeffery Simmons spread Christmas cheer with kids from @BigBroBigSisMT by treating them to an @Academy shopping spree



RT to vote #WPMOYChallenge x @GrindSimmons94 @nationwide pic.twitter.com/ZZCZ7goxtH — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 10, 2025

Statistically, Simmons is among the best, if not the best defensive tackles in the league. His numbers speak for themselves, and he arguably out-dueled Myles Garrett in the Titans win over the Cleveland Browns. Simmons is the focal point of Tennessee's defense, and it's not a stretch to say this team would be nothing without him on that side of the ball.

Simmons currently is fourth on the team with 48 total tackles. His eight sacks lead the team by far as he has more than Jihad Ward and Arden Key combined. Simmons is responsible for 64 sack yards and in total has 12 tackles for loss. Obviously, it's no surprise that he's in the Top 3. Dike has a strong case for the Pro Bowl and should absolutely make it, but there's no reason Simmons shouldn't be apart of the team as well.

Kevin Zeitler: Ninth For Guards

Four #Titans in top 10 of fan voting for Pro Bowl:



Chimere Dike 2 for returner

Jeffery Simmons 3 for DTs

Kevin Zeitler 9 for Gs

Cedric Gray 10th for ILBs



Fan vote counts a third with players a third and coaches a third. Fan voting ends Mon, Dec. 15. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 9, 2025

When the first round of Pro Bowl voting was released, Zeitler didn't make the cut. Now, he finds himself among the Top 10 guards. The 35-year-old has seemingly been in the league forever, and he's exactly what the Titans have needed as they struggle to get the run-game going and have allowed countless sacks to rookie quarterback Cam Ward. It's great to see the Wisconsin graduate finally earn some respect as he eyes his second Pro Bowl.

Cedric Gray: 10th For Inside Linebackers

🚨🚨NFL TACKLE LEADERS



Dolphins Jordyn Brooks - 142

Raiders Devin White - 133

Commanders Bobby Wagner - 131

Titans Cedric Gray - 124

Lions Jack Campbell - 122

Jets Jamien Sherwood - 121

Saints Demario Davis - 118

Chiefs Nick Bolton - 112

Browns Carson Schwesinger - 111

Giants… pic.twitter.com/zOyHvq503M — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 11, 2025

Sadly for Gray, he hasn't been able to keep up. Other inside linebackers have passed him by as he drops to 10th place in the voting. He's far from out of it, but it's going to take a strong finish in order for Gray to make up ground. With 128 tackles, he has the most on Tennessee's roster, by far. Gray has made a huge jump from year one to year two, and it'll be a shame if he isn't honored in San Francisco.

﻿Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿