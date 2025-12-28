Titans Defender Suffers Injury vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans' defense continues to take hits against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

After cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was carted off in the first quarter, linebacker Arden Key is now questionable to return with a back injury, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Key Hurts Back vs. Saints

Key has been an important player for the Titans' defense all season long. The eighth-year pro out of LSU has recorded 20 tackles and four sacks so far this season for the Titans in his third year with the team.

Key is third on the team in sacks behind defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Jihad Ward. However, the Titans might not have him for the rest of the game.

The Titans have struggled mightily this season, winning just three of their first 15 games of the year. However, Key has been a veteran voice in the locker room that has been able to help navigate the murky waters.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Man, right now, it's just putting out good football. Everybody has got to look in the mirror individually, and just do they're one of 11 and put good stuff out on their own film. That's where we're at," Key said earlier this month.

Losing Key this late in the season might not have too much of an effect on the defense, considering the team is just trying to make it to the end of the season. Injuries have ravaged the entire roster on both sides of the football, but having Key on the field makes the Titans better on defense.

Key is also a free agent at the end of the season, so this could be the last time he puts on a Titans uniform. The Titans would like to have a player like Key back on the team, but they may decide to go in a different direction with the player who's a little bit younger and could have more potential rushing the passer.

Regardless of whether Key is on the field or not, the Titans need to find a way to make some plays as they try to close out another win against the Saints. The Titans have played well despite the injury woes, but they still need to put together the finishing touches on what would be an impressive win to close out their schedule at Nissan Stadium this season.

The Titans hold a 23-20 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

