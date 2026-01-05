Titans Interviewing Colts DC for HC Vacancy

The Tennessee Titans are wasting no time filling out their list of interviewees for the team's head coaching vacancy. After yet another single-digit-win season, defined by widely recognized gaffes, negative headlines and too many veteran injuries to count, the franchise is chasing change. Not only that, but redemption, following the retrospectively premature firing of Mike Vrabel two coaching cycles ago.

Thus far, many of the candidates with a claim to stake in the rumor mill have been offensive-minded, development-driven coaches geared towards rookie quarterback Cam Ward's hopeful rise to stardom. After Ward said he wanted to be involved in the search, it seemed that the Titans were destined to hire someone to fit his specific scoring bill.

Yet, that hasn't stopped the front office from fully playing the field, requesting interviews with a number of defensive coordinators to balance out the scale as well. The latest in a number of rumors and reports is that of Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo, who will join the Titans' coaching search fray with an opportunity to make his case for the team's future.

Playing it Safe

Following the Colts' own up-and-down season, as well as given his own past in the league, Anarumo could end up being one of the safer hires for any given team this offseason, Tennessee included.

Having previously coached the defensive side of the ball on the collegiate level before spending any time in the NFL - which, looking back, was primarily defined by his time as DC with the Cincinatti Bengals - Anarumo is one of the more seasoned minds on the market.

Especially compared to the crop of younger, more popular coordinators with offense-focused regimes, Anarumo's consistent work leading defenses speaks to a headset well worn. And despite having only been in his current spot with the Colts for one season, the candidate's past of being involved in searches like these has once again made his name a relevant tipping point.

A Different Outlook

Compared to what, say, Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (who is also set to interview with Tennessee) may bring to the team, Anarumo's potential hire promises more potentially stability and less big-risk payoff.

Tennessee's specific needs may not call for his expertise, but experience is a valuable metric in its own right. Anarumo's vast breadth of time on the sideline is bound to land him a head job at some point, and it wouldn't be terribly surprising if the Titans ended up making that seemingly safer call.

