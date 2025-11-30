Three Takeaways From Titans' Lifeless Loss to Jaguars

Of all the score predictions out there, none saw the Tennessee Titans losing 25-3.

They failed to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 4, but it's not a good sign that this team has gone three games this season without crossing the goal line.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cruised to their eighth win of the year as Tennessee now sits at 1-11. They're 0-7 at home and have embarrassed their fans once again. With no changes in sight, this will likely bleed into their final five games of the year.

1. What Happened To Cam Ward?

Cam Ward today:



• 24/38 (63%)

• 141 Passing yards

• 0 TDs

• 0 Turnovers



rough one pic.twitter.com/BJ8ScoDIfG — Cam Ward Muse (@CamWardMuse) November 30, 2025

After putting up arguably the best game of his career against the Seattle Seahawks, Ward went back to the first few weeks of his NFL career. Even with his top receiver, Elic Ayomanor, back out there, Ward looked as lifeless as ever. He finished 24-for-38 for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Averaging 5.8 yards per attempt simply isn't going to cut it. This offense isn't highlighting his strengths whatsoever, and he only used his legs once this week after a stellar rushing performance against the Seahawks.

Whether the Titans are trying to tank or not, it can't get in the way of Ward's development. Ward's performances should be the focal point, and if not, there is something extremely wrong with this organization.

2. Titans Run Game Was Stellar, Secondary Was Not

. @swaggy_t1 has reached 1,000 scrimmage yards for the third time in the last four seasons. Etienne Jr.'s 1,009 scrimmage yards are sixth most in the AFC in 2025.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/T92WxJGU7b — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 30, 2025

One of the biggest goals the Titans had coming into this game involved stopping Travis Etienne Jr. Somehow, they managed to do so. One would look at the score and assume he put up Jonathan Taylor-type numbers, but it was Trevor Lawrence who carved up this defense.

Lawrence finished 16-for-27 with 229 yards with a pair of touchdowns, as Etienne had just 28 rushing yards. With those numbers, he was the Jaguars' leading rusher. Tennessee held him to just 2.33 yards per carry, but their secondary is so thin that none of that mattered.

3. Mike McCoy Is Not The Answer

Fixing this offensive line is one of many things that need to change in the immediate future. Tony Pollard finished with 60 rushing yards, a respectable total, but once again, this team didn't even try to get anyone else going. Ward was sacked three times, but anyone who watches the games knows this offense is an absolute mess.

That doesn't all fall on McCoy's shoulders. He didn't build this team, he's just in charge of running it. That said, he's done a horrible job. There's only so much an interim head coach can do, but McCoy has made it crystal clear that he won't be the team's permanent answer moving forward.

