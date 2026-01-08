Titans Shouldn't Bring Back Arthur Smith

With numerous interviews already scheduled, the Tennessee Titans are eyeing another offensive coordinator to bring in.

Seeing as the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs, they have to sit back and wait before interviewing OC Arthur Smith.

Smith was able to get this Steelers team to the playoffs in a wild game without DK Metcalf, but that doesn't mean he did it all on his own. Without Aaron Rodgers, who knows how Smith and company would've fared.

Keep in mind, Smith and head coach Mike Tomlin called a sneak play on 4th and 2 in their own territory that failed. If that isn't enough, they called a misdirection play as time expired at the one yard line which left the Steelers without any points going into halftime. Safe to say, Smith isn't the sharpest tool in the shed.

Titans Would Regress If Hiring Arthur Smith

The Titans are requesting an interview for Steelers OC Arthur Smith, per @RapSheet



Arthur Smith spent a decade within the Titans organization rising from quality control coach in 2011 to offensive coordinator in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OqaJKLCPoX — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) January 8, 2026

Even if Tennessee brought Smith in as their new offensive coordinator, things wouldn't end well. The 43-year-old was born in Memphis, TN, but that doesn't mean the Titans need to consider bringing him in.

Smith posted a 21-30 record as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021-23 and failed to make the playoffs. Obviously, he has experience in Tennessee. He worked with the Titans in numerous positions from 2011-20.

Without Rodgers, Smith would've been exposed and this Steelers team likely wouldn't have made the playoffs. No offense to rookie quarterback Cam Ward, but he's just not there yet. Ward can't cover up his coordinators mistakes like Rodgers can, and Smith isn't the right guy to help get Ward to the next level.

Titans Don't Need To Bring Smith Back

Titans are submitting interview requests this morning, per sources, for three HC candidates:



🏈Packers DC Jeff Hafley

🏈49ers DC Robert Saleh

🏈Steelers OC Arthur Smith — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

Even if Tomlin is indeed done after this season, it would be silly for Smith to leave his position in Pittsburgh to come to Tennessee and work the same job. He'd be going from a playoff team with a four-time NFL MVP to a rebuild with a second-year quarterback coming off a shoulder injury.

Smith was the OC in Tennessee from 2019-20 after taking on roles such as defensive and offensive quality control coach, offensive line coach, assistant tight end, and later tight end coach. He would be no stranger to the organization, but that doesn't mean there aren't better candidates out there.

At this point, it seems like Smith wants to be a head coach or he's fine where he's at. There's a chance Tomlin could step down and Smith could be the Steelers next head coach. That's a more likely scenario than him coming back to Tennessee, something not everyone is on board with.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿