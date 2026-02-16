Three Players Titans Could Trade This Offseason

The 2026 offseason as officially kicked off for the Tennessee Titans. Under head coach Robert Saleh, as well as his extensively redone staff, are looking to get off to a hot start.

While it'll be a little while longer before free agency officially opens league-wide, signing suspicions and trade rumors have already taken hold of onlookers and fanbases around the NFL.

Tennessee, of course, is no exception. Already, a few key names stand out as those that appear possible, if not likely, to be sent off prior to the 2026-27 campaign.

Will Levis, QB

Levis, trending towards a recovery from his shoulder injury and still very much in the youthful portion of his career, could serve as solid trade collateral for a Titans team that may prefer more experience at his position.

With Cam Ward firmly in the driver's seat under center, don't be surprised if Tennessee moves on from their former starter and second-round pick. To boot, still operating on his ultra-cheap rookie contract, those sorts of worries aren't present in potentially moving the passer.

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chig Okonkwo, TE

Coming off a fair two-touchdown season - including one ludicrous, early-season highlight - Okonkwo could present value either on his own or in a package deal as Tennessee starts to overhaul their offense under coordinator Brian Daboll.

As rookie tight end Gunnar Helm develops in the wings alongside Ward too, also grabbing two scores in his first campaign, Okonkwo looks like the odd man out at both his position and in the unit as a whole.

The TE market is always fluid; for a market to appear for Okonkwo, and for the Titans to happily part ways as a result, may be a best of both worlds sort of scenario.

Calvin Ridley, WR

This one is no surprise to any plugged-in Titans fan. While Ridley may be a much more likely candidate to be outright cut, the receiver is still under contract through 2027. If another team in the league is willing to take a chance on the recently unimpressive veteran, Tennessee would likely part ways (and be willing to bargain, at that).

In spite of his athletic potential and occasional flashes of promise, Ridley's health - and general tendency to be overshadowed by his younger counterparts - have essentially rendered him obsolete in the Titans' new regime under Saleh.

Fans should keep their heads up for any one of these players, or others, to be moved. The 2026 offseason is shaping up to be a busy one for a Tennessee team in the midst of a facelift; trades, just like activity in free agency, feel almost guaranteed.

