Titans Get Big Upgrade from Star WR in Proposed Trade

The Tennessee Titans' ongoing hunt for a new weapon on offense now has a proposed, compelling answer in the form of a sizable trade.

In a string of proposed blockbuster trades from Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Titans find themselves in the spotlight about halfway down the list in a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The prize? Franchise-level wide receiver George Pickens, the potential perfect pass-catcher to pair with Cam Ward.

"Of Ward and other Titans specifics," Knox said, "Tennessee used the top selection in last year's draft on Miami quarterback Cam Ward. While the rookie showed flashes of promise, he wasn't particularly consistent and regularly struggled with one of the league's worst receiving corps."

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Addressing a Dire Need

"Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo led the Titans with just 560 receiving yards," Knox noted, in disparaging fairness.

"Acquiring Pickens would give Ward the sort of go-to receiver he currently lacks and would help fill that void for the foreseeable future. It might also take Tennessee out of the free-agent receiver market, which would be huge."

Knox also made sure to mention the Titans' league-leading cap space as another reason for acquiring Pickens, alluding to a long-term extension if and when the star lands in Nashville. According to the hypothetical, Tennessee would only be expected to give a second-round pick in return. All in all, a small price to pay, it seems, for an immediate elevation for a unit in dire need.

Weighing the Projected Price

The Titans' lone second round selection stands in the form of No. 35, an early slot that has already consistently been mocked as receiver-reserved. So, if the Titans can essentially trade a bid on a young receiver for a surefire, already proven star at the same price point.

This past season alone, Pickens nabbed nine touchdowns and chalked up 1,429 receiving yards. That came by way of a system in which he was sharing touches with CeeDee Lamb. Put Pickens in his own, share-leading role, and Tennessee would appear perfectly suiting with a bonafide "WR1" from the get-go.

To that end, as outlandish and "best case" as it seems, the Titans should absolutely push the big blue button and make the swap.

But first, they'll have to hope that Pickens isn't franchise tagged and kept around and then, second, that Dallas is willing to move him without asking their top pick in return. It's a tight window for Tennessee; if it opens, though, the Titans would have no excuse not to jump through.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!