How Titans Can Setup First Overall Pick in Week 15

Currently, the Tennessee Titans are projected to have the No. 3 overall pick. While there's nothing wrong with that, fans are hungry for the No. 1 pick once again.

In a quarterback-heavy class, it makes all the sense in the world for Tennessee to trade down. They'd be setting themselves up quite nicely for the future, something this team is in desperate need of.

Here in Week 15, the Titans will have their eyes locked on the other 2-11 teams. While the players have said time and time again they block out the outside noise, Titans fans remain focused on the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

Titans Want A Giants Win Over The Washington Commanders

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Should the Giants get their third win of the season at MetLife Stadium, things get extremely interesting. Knowing Washington is already at three wins, that would put NYG ahead of them in the draft order. Currently, there are six teams with three wins. It's a mess, to say the least.

New York doesn't have to face quarterback Jayden Daniels, so that should make their life a heck of a lot easier. With Jaxson Dart back in the fold, the Giants are looking to keep their momentum going as the season comes to a close.

Whether that costs them the No. 1 pick or not is one thing, but sometimes winning is that much more important. Titans fans would love it if they left Week 15 as the only two-win team, but it's going to be a big ask for the Raiders to get the job done.

Titans Fans Would Love A Raiders Upset Over The Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of snow covered seating at Lincoln Financial Field before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, Tennessee somehow lost to this Raiders team. They're 2-11 overall and have managed to put up one of the worst seasons in recent memory. Knowing the Titans lost to them, all they need is to finish with the same record.

The draft order isn't as easy as it sounds, especially since there are still four games remaining. This is Week 1 of Titans fans begging the Giants and Raiders to win, but if they do, they also need the Titans to basically lose out. There's room for one more win on the schedule, maybe, but even that is pushing it.

Asking the Raiders to beat the Eagles is highly unlikely, to put it bluntly. Anything can happen in the NFL, but if at least one of these two teams gets a win this week it would put the Titans in a much better spot, assuming they come up short in San Francisco.

