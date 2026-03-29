Titans Showing Strong Interest in CB Prospect

The Tennessee Titans, in hiring head coach Robert Saleh, had to be ready to put a specific emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. Saleh's specialty, now set to be furthered by his own play-calling, could've been predicted to echo throughout the franchise as it has since his coming on.

He and his staff have signed a batch of expected defensive difference makers in free agency. The team's offense hasn't been left completely alone, but in the majority, it's the ball-stopping that's getting most of the attention in Tennessee. Already, the team should be much more disruptive on the defensive end.

That strategy may spill over into the NFL Draft, too. Not only could the Titans take a defender with their fourth overall pick, but beyond that (according to Tony Pauline), Tennessee has taken interest in a rising cornerback out of Houston. Welcome Latrell McCutchin Sr. to the fray.

Another Defender in the Fray

Pauline, compiling his takeaways from Pro Day, mentioned McCutchin as a player who was surpassed his pre-draft expectations in the events leading up to it. "Cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. sat on his combine marks, which were much better than expected, then looked outstanding in position drills," Pauline started.

"A terrific cornerback, teams are looking at McCutchin as much for his special-teams ability on coverage units. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings sent their special teams coordinator to the workout. The Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans have shown strong interest in McCutchin."

Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) attempts to tackle Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Of course, the Titans aren't the only team mentioned in relation to McCutchin; in the light of the Vikings' apparent extended interest, Tennessee may not even be chief among his suitors.

Even so, it's worth noting the Titans' presence in these conversations, especially less than one month out of the draft. The team wants to be involved here, and selecting McCutchin could make sense in the later rounds.

A Later-Round Selection

McCutchin, who forced a fumble and leveled a sack in his final season as a Cougar, could come into play shortly past the first round for a Titans team with both a number of picks and a handful of playmakers at the CB position already.

In potentially joining Cordale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and Joshua Williams, McCutchin could serve as the developmental cherry on top to one of the league's most instantly improved units in what has been a thrilling offseason thus far.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!