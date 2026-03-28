Titans Would Benefit From Trading Back in Draft

Holding the fourth overall pick in the incoming NFL Draft (among a handful more), the Tennessee Titans have been subject to just about every possible predictions regarding the direction they'll take. Between bolstering the offense with Jeremiyah Love to showing favor for Robert Saleh's defense in a pick like Sonny Styles or David Bailey, it's been all about who the Titans will select.

Though a question that has rarely been asked, if at all, is whether Tennessee will select at all. The obvious, although thus far unconsidered alternative for the Titans would be to trade back from their top pick in favor of an expectedly bulky return.

That wouldn't be a show-stopping move for the franchise, per say, and would likely drain some of the inherent excitement that comes with draft night. But if Tennessee falls in love with a prospect a little below their range, a trade could be a way to get their guy, and then some.

The Best of Both Worlds

Take, for example, LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane. The rising defensive talent has already been in contact with the Titans prior to the draft and, while not a slouch in the projections by any means, doesn't reach quite as high as Tennessee's No. 4 spot.

If Saleh and company decide that Delane is the favorite, trading back even a few spots and collecting a little bit of extra capital in the process could allow the Titans to add more depth down the road, or another developmental later in the draft.

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haul-specifics will have to wait until draft night, but a structure like that one would make sense for a Titans team a ways off of drafting a final "crown jewel" of sorts for a complete roster that they don't yet have.

Instead, adding a strong as-is piece (like Delane) alongside whatever could be attained in a trade-back may increase the speed of the franchise's rebuild beyond its already breakneck pace.

Speeding Up the Rebuild

With as much as Saleh has already accomplished in his short time in Tennessee, this isn't a make-or-break issue when the Titans end up on the clock. The team has multiple workable avenues that should suit their quest for competitiveness well.

But if the opportunity presents itself and the Titans have a chance to stack assets, trading their coveted top pick, in an especially compelling scenario, could be the most beneficial path of any when seen through a wider lens.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!