Titans Set to Host Top WR Ahead of NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans' previously maligned wide receiver room is slowly taking shape for their 2026-27 campaign; the first under Robert Saleh, as well as the debut of the team's recently revealed wardrobe revival. Thus far, though, it isn't all that different from last season.

Wan'Dale Robinson is by far the biggest addition, by way of free agency, and certainly can't be denied. The speedy wideout is set to step into the team's primary pass-catching role for the time being; a spot that was previously held by a committee to a painfully mediocre degree.

Although Robinson alone can't be the only improvement, however major his addition may be. Retaining Calvin Ridley does little to move the needle, also. However, according to EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline, Tennessee is one of seven teams set to host USC WR Makai Lemon ahead of this year's draft. That would move the needle and then some, no doubt.

Lemon Moves the Needle

In his final run with the Trojans, Lemon put up an outstanding 11 touchdowns, which were spurred by an equally impressive 1,156 yards on 79 total receptions. It's a statistical dream, even on the collegiate level, and may make Lemon the most notable candidate at his position based on statistics alone.

And while most recent draft rumors have seen Tennessee circling running back Jeremiyah Love with their fourth overall pick, the franchise hosting Lemon seems to suggest a similar level of interest that could, come draft night, be enough to inform a surprising decision.

Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Not to mention that drafting any receiver would further benefit Cam Ward's development, allowing him an (assumedly) equally explosive weapon to grow alongside and into the future of Titans football.

That doesn't have to be Lemon, but among the other early-draft names that have popularly circled the board (see Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson), Tennessee seems to have made the most effort in his direction.

Taking a Risk

Lemon, who has been commonly projected to land around the 15-20 area in the draft, would definitely represent a risk for the Titans if he were taken as high as No. 4. But, given that he's unlikely to fall to their next selection at No. 35, it'd likely be Tennessee's top pick or a trade-up scenario that lands the prospect in Nashville.

If highly-touted coordinator Brian Daboll sees the selection fit for his offense, though, it may be an unavoidable future for a franchise otherwise ruled by defensive minds and tendencies.

Love still appears to be the favorite, but Lemon's name continuing to trend in Tennessee's direction could change the Titans' tune before April.

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