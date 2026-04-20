Titans Reportedly Among Teams Considering Trade-Back in Draft

The months-long wait for the NFL Draft is nearly over for Tennessee Titans fans. After months of hypothetical team-building and countless rumors (most of which contradict one another), the team is just days away from making an official call, one way or another, on draft night.

Although most of that fan-generated noise has been built around Tennessee's fourth overall selection. Hopeful superstars have been floated on either side of the ball as bastions of the Titans' renewed era under head coach Robert Saleh, and yet, the Titans may not end up picking there at all.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in a post on X, it is the "Belief in league circles" that the Titans, as well as the Arizona Cardinals, are both open to moving back come draft night. This may seem like disappointing news initially to fans who have spent months theorizing as to who Tennessee could select with their fourth overall pick, but given the wider structure of their rebuild, it may make the most sense for the franchise's future.

A Sensible, if Not Underwhelming, Choice

Of course, nobody could be blamed for struggling to let go of the long-loved idea of Jeremiyah Love in the same uniform as Cam Ward. That sort of team-defining offensive pairing comes rarely, especially at the essential start of a top-down rebuild.

If the Titans ultimately decide to trade back, all the same, Tennessee's secondary route could end up being more beneficial in the long run. Not only do the Titans already have capital in subsequent rounds, but a trade has the potential to yield more value in that regard, as well as beyond.

Teams starting to work phones for trades up/down...



Belief in league circles is that Arizona (3), Tennessee (4) both open to moving back



Many watching Dallas (12/20) closely, due to obvious defensive needs. Cowboys not overly active on phones yet. Open-minded about potential… https://t.co/YKxyh7F8JF — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 18, 2026

Whether it be an established playmaker or multiple later picks in turn for the Titans' one, there are multiple avenues for Saleh and his staff to do a little future-proofing here. If the team isn't completely in love (no pun intended) with a prospect this go-around, their positive run in free agency should be more than enough to get the roster by in Saleh's first season.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Saleh's First Season

Because, especially in the wake of the disastrous Brian Callahan regime, Saleh doesn't have to knock things out of the park on his first try. Anything a few wins north of three should do, for now, and anything that secures success in the long run is likely to be understood, and even favored.

Nothing is set in stone, and Tennessee could very well draft the playmaker of fans' dreams when the time comes. But trading back makes as much if not more sense for a Titans team on the mend.