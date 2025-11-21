Three Ways Titans Can Upset Seahawks
To no surprise, the Tennessee Titans are once again massive underdogs heading into a game. This week, they're 13.5 point underdogs as ESPN Analytics gives the Seattle Seahawks a 77.4% chance to leave Nashville with the win.
Seattle struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Rams last week, but there's a clear discrepancy between the Rams and Titans. Seattle's record remains strong as the Seahawks head to Nissan Stadium at 7-3 compared to the Titans 1-9.
Titans Must Force Turnovers
While the Rams vs. Seahawks showdown ended up being closer than it should've, the main reason Los Angeles won that game was due to the turnovers. Quarterback Sam Darnold failed to prove his worth as the Seahawks faced the harsh reality of the highs and lows of having him as their QB.
Darnold threw a season high four interceptions against the Rams, something Tennessee knows they'll need to do themselves. That's a lot easier said than done for a team that only has five interceptions on the entire year. While they don't necessarily need Darnold to throw four picks, a takeaway or two will certainly help their chances.
Get The Run Game Going
Last week, Rams running back Kyren Williams had 12 carries for 91 yards. He was able to burst through the Seahawks defense for a 34-yard run which is just seven yards shy of the Titans longest carry of the year.
RB Tyjae Spears has finally found himself. His 4.6 yards per carry is much better than RB Tony Pollard's 3.9, but Pollard continues to be the lead back. Spears has a much smaller sample size, but the Titans run-game seemingly only gets going when he's on the field.
Tennessee is averaging just 78.9 rushing yards per game. That can't happen against Seattle. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward knows he could somehow be even thinner at receiver, so this offense needs to establish their run-game early.
No Explosive Plays
In an instant, this Seahawks receiving core can change the trajectory of the entire game. Darnold is an experienced player, but it's his first year with this set of receivers. That hasn't phased him as four different receivers have 60+ yard receptions.
Seattle's longest reception of the year is Cooper Kupp's 67 yards. Right behind him is Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner with 61-yard receptions. While Cody White only has one reception this year, it went for 60 yards. Tennessee knows that just one big play could seal their fate.
