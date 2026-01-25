Titans Add Another Candidate to DC Search

The Tennessee Titans hiring Robert Saleh as the franchise's new head coach had the exact opposite effect of slowing down the noise generated by coach-hiring season. If anything, with coordinators now needed on both sides of the ball, it only grew louder.

And although the offensive coordinator position has garnered much of the subsequent attention - what, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward being the team's essential lifeblood at the moment - the defensive coordinator spot is in equal need of a knockout hire.

Entering a new era as a full unit under Saleh, Tennessee is trying to fire on all cylinders by a number of different approaches. The latest, in a string of relevant reports, suggests an unexpected turn in the Titans' ongoing efforts to fill the latter position specifically.

An Unorthodox Approach

The Titans, while pursuing more "spotlight" candidates for their OC hunt, seem to be taking an unorthodox route for the same job on the opposite side of the ball. A post from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on X (Twitter) confirmed the Titans' contact with Houston Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso.

Interviewing for the Titans' DC position, Vasso has, according to Rapoport, been lifted by a duo of encouraging mentors: "Mentors Matt Burke and Jim Schwartz have been pushing Vasso behind the scenes. Now, he gets a shot."

The #Titans are interviewing #Texan defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said.



Mentors Matt Burke and Jim Schwartz have been pushing Vasso behind the scenes. Now, he gets a shot.

While Vasso's name is a relatively new one on the current DC landscape, if you will, his team's defensive success makes his own consideration no surprise at all.

Coming From the Best

Vasso, even given his somewhat smaller role in the system, is in charge of a cog in one of the league's most tenacious defenses in Houston.

Ranking first in the NFL in total defense according to FOX Sports, the Texans (up to their recent elimination in the playoffs) were a downright nightmare for teams this season. For evidence, look no further than the Titans' own shutout defeat in Houston in Week 4.

In a 26-0 loss, Tennessee proved more than everyone else what the Texans' ball-stopping unit is capable of. Vasso, while not commanding that group, has perhaps the most undeniable overarching background that any candidate could.

With a steely, experienced defensive mind like Saleh already in place to guide his potential arrival, Vasso represents a risk that, given the measurables, could be worth taking. If anyone could spot sideline talent on defense, it'd be someone with as much work in that department as Tennessee's new HC.

