Titans Tied to Former OC in Ongoing Search

The Tennessee Titans made national headlines in an usually positive manner upon their hire of Robert Saleh as head coach. Taking over from interim leader Mike McCoy (and, before him, the fan-least-favorite Brian Callahan), Saleh brings a defensive perspective recently foreign to a franchise heavily focused on offense; both on the staff and in the draft.

And while Saleh's unique, ball-stopping perspective is broadly welcome in Nashville, quarterback Cam Ward, entering his second reason, remains at the center of the Titans' ongoing attention. Further, Saleh reportedly baked the stipulation that, if he were hired, he'd prioritize securing a proper offensive coordinator to join forces under his new banner.

To Saleh's credit, he's wasted no time doing so. The Titans have been involved witih multiple big names on the OC market since making Saleh's position official. In the most recent bit of news, Tennessee is touching base with a former coach at the same spot.

Rekindling a Relationship

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "The Titans have spoken to Steelers OC Arthur Smith about their offensive coordinator position, per sources." That alone is enough to write a headline, but the most interesting part of this connection specifically is in Smith's past with the franchise.

As Fowler notes in his post on X (Twitter), Smith was on Tennessee's staff for nearly a decade, from 2011-20. He'd only depart to take a HC position for the Atlanta Falcons, before being subsequently fired after three seasons and pivoting to a more comfortable OC role in Pittsburgh.

The Titans have spoken to Steelers OC Arthur Smith about their offensive coordinator position, per sources.



Smith was on Tennessee’s staff from 2011-20. pic.twitter.com/DmLqeoo0hR — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2026

Smith, who has long been recognized for his offensive capabilities and experience, above all else, had already been rumored to part ways with the Steelers prior to Tennessee making a call. Whether or not this would be the right hire is irrelevant to how much sense it makes.

And, given Smith's past and the Titans' pressing opening, it makes all the sense in the world.

Making Too Much Sense

The Steelers' middling offensive rankings in their one season under Smith suggests the need for relative caution in potentially bringing him on board, but all the same, the coach's experience - both league-wide and with Tennessee specifically, makes him at least worth the due diligence of a conversation.

While Brian Daboll still likely remains the best candidate for the job, if he ends up landing the HC job with the Buffalo Bills, Smith taking his anticipated place in Tennessee would be no surprise at all.

