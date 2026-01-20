Robert Saleh Hire Leaves Titans With One Big Question

After firing their previous head coach just six games into the 2025 season, the Tennessee Titans got their guy at what felt like the last possible moment (at least, if they were to have a real choice amongst the remaining candidates). Robert Saleh has earned his second chance to be "the guy," and it'll come on the sidelines of Nissan Stadium.

Following his less than inspiring run as the HC for the New York Jets, Saleh worked to redeem his name in a subsequent position as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. His success out west, in no time at all, refueled the coaching flames that would ultimately spread to Nashville. While Saleh may not have been everyone's first choice, he's certainly a better bet than the Titans' last hire.

Yet, among other, less interesting issues, one blatant question pulses in the midst of Saleh's hiring process. Who will he bring with him to properly develop rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the team's arguable face and growing superstar hopeful? Well. according to a recent report, part of Saleh being hired was that he already had that part figured out.

A Plan in Place

Conor Orr, of Sports Illustrated, noted following the Saleh hire that the new HC's plan for an accompanying offensive coordinator is "incredibly detailed, comprehensive, and team-specific, which likely eased concern for Tennessee."

Upon his initially being brought in, a consistent drawback being touted by Titans fans was Saleh's obvious opposite resume to what fans expected in a new coach filtered through Ward. Yet, it seems that one of the reasons Saleh was trusted in spite of that was due to his own connections to the OC pool.

A note on Saleh RE: Titans hire, I heard his OC plan was incredibly detailed, comprehensive and team-specific, which likely eased concern for Tennessee.



"There's a ton of moving parts when it comes to OC candidates this time of year," Orr added, "but he has a deeper well to access than most."

A Deeper Well Than Most

Much like the HC position, OC names have started to stick as jobs that have long been open are being filled first. For the Titans, the hire is especially important, given both Ward's early-career plan and Saleh's own unfamiliarity with that side of the ball.

Like every other hiring cycle, this is a "hurry up and wait" matter for the Titans. All that can be said, and perhaps trusted, is that Saleh was seemingly hired on the stipulation that he had a plan to fill this need.

Until another announcement is made, Titans fans will have to sit back, cross their arms and wait it out. For now, Saleh's hire is still worth celebrating for merits entirely its own, especially after two seasons of suffering under Brian Callahan.

