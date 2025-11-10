Way Too Early Titans vs. Texans Predictions
The Tennessee Titans are entering a crucial eight-game stretch as the season comes to a close. Coming off their Bye week, they sit at 1-8. That lone win, 22-21, came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Seeing as this team hasn't lost more than four games in a row this season, they're due for a Week 11 win.
When it comes to the Texans, this team is a complete mess. Quarterback CJ Stroud has only thrown 10 passes this month, but it's not like they were racking up wins with him on the field either. Sure, they ran through the Titans the first time around, but things could be different in the rematch.
Tennessee Looks For Redemption
While the Titans have had a lot of bad losses this year, arguably none of them were worse than being shutout. It's a feat that hasn't happened to the team in years, and it happened when they were 0-3 against a fellow 0-3 team. Since that win, Houston has gone 3-2.
Sitting at 4-5, the Texans are coming off an improbable comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they're able to do that with Davis Mills on the field, one can only imagine what they're going to be able to do against this Titans team.
Knowing that the Titans had a week off, this is a key reset point for the team. Sure, they have an option to tank and not win another game this year to secure the No. 1 pick, but is that really something Titans fans want to sit through? They've been through enough already, but at this point most believe this season is already a lost cause.
Titans Chances vs. Texans
According to ESPN Analytics, Tennessee has a 31.9% chance to win this game. Had the Texans not come back against the Jaguars, that likely would've been in the 40% range. With tons of momentum on their side, ESPN is riding with Houston. They opened as seven and a half point favorites, which is even more ridiculous knowing this game is at Nissan Stadium.
Sadly for the Titans, they haven't won a game at Nissan Stadium in over a year. Their last win at home was against the New England Patriots on November 3, 2024. Looking at how quickly the Patriots have turned things around, Titans fans can only dream of being in that position. Regardless, it's hard to imagine them beating the Texans, even though they just had a week off and are playing at home.
Prediction: Texans 30, Titans 20
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!