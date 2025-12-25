Titans Christmas Wish List: End Four-Year Nissan Stadium Drought
Tennessee Titans season ticket holders may be few and far between, but those loyal fans deserve to see history made in Week 17. The Titans unsurprisingly weren't asked to play on Christmas this year, so instead they'll take the field on December 28.
The red-hot New Orleans Saints are coming to town, but that doesn't mean the Titans should be scared. They just took down a shorthanded Kansas City Chiefs team, but it was their most dominant win in well over a year.
Nissan Stadium hasn't been too kind to the Titans as their win in Week 16 was their first at Nissan Stadium in over 400 days. Now, they're looking to win consecutive home games for the first time since Week 16-17 in 2021.
Titans Continually Fail To Win Two Straight At Home
Coincidentally, it could be exactly four years since this has happened. Somehow, it just so happened to fall on Week 16 and 17 once again. The Titans had a million chances to end this drought, specifically during their four-game homestand from November 2 to November 30.
Two of Tennessee's three wins have come on the road this year, but they're looking to finish the year with two at home to match that. Their final home game is against the Saints, a game that could give Titans fans a Christmas miracle.
Beating the Saints wouldn't be a miracle, it would be the fact they snapped a four-year drought. Titans fans have come to expect the team to lose their next home game after a win, but that streak could end after four long, grueling years.
Revisiting The Titans Home Struggles
This might be a sore spot for Titans fans, but it's important to look at how this team has progressed in the last four years. Last year, they finished 3-14 with just one of their three wins at home.
In 2023, they were 6-11 with five of those six wins at home. Tennessee needs to get back to that sort of homefield advantage, and they could be on their way. It's important to note this four-year drought only includes home games that were played in consecutive weeks. Sure, the Titans won "back to back" home games in Week 2 and Week 4 as there was a road game in Week 3, but it's the fact this team hasn't been able to string together a win at home in back-to-back weeks.
As part of their 12-5 season in 2011, Tennessee took down San Francisco, 20-17, and then Miami, 34-3. Those games took place in Weeks 16-17, a crazy coincidence that could be replicated four years to the date.
