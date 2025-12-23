Way Too Early Titans vs. Saints Predictions

While they're opening as slight underdogs, the Tennessee Titans are on top of the world.

They've won two of their last three games, snapped a yearlong winless streak at home, and are beginning to put everything together.

Sadly for them, they're set to face a red-hot New Orleans Saints team. The Saints are now 5-10 as they've won three straight.

Granted, two of those wins are against NFC South opponents, but they're still against top teams in the division. They just ran through the Jets, 29-6, and now they have their eyes on a sixth win against a Titans team that just dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs.

Titans vs. Saints Is Suddenly Extremely Interesting

Earlier in the year, fans were pointing to this game as one that could decide the No. 1 pick. Instead, all eyes are on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the New York Giants. As for the Saints and Titans, they're both dead-set on winning another game or two this season.

Looking at the Saints' opponent in Week 18, the Atlanta Falcons, there's a strong possibility this team goes 5-0 to end the season. Knowing they started just 1-8, it would be incredible to see them turn things around and end the year 7-10.

Tennessee, at 3-12, has at least guaranteed they'll match their record from last season. ESPN Analytics currently gives the Saints a slight 2.5-point edge as they're given a 55.9% chance to win. Momentum is certainly on the side of both teams as neither wants to end the year with another pair of losses.

Titans Haven't Won Back To Back Home Games Since Week 16-17 in 2021

"It felt good. We gotta get our home stands rocking."



Between a head coaching change, a change in play caller, injuries, trades, and players requesting their release, this has been quite the season for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. He just made franchise history, something no one expected him to do after his performances in the first four weeks.

At this point, the only thing the Titans have their eyes on is winning. Tennessee has not won back-to-back home games since the end of the 2021 season. Even though they had a four-game home stretch this year, they lost all four of those games.

Now that they remember what it feels like to win at home, they'll have a chip on their shoulder to do it again. The No. 1 pick is out of reach at this point, so the only way to build a culture is by winning. Snapping the Saints three game winning streak would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Prediction: Saints 23, Titans 21

