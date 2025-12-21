Titans Rookie Suffers Injury vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans continue to get hurt in the secondary in their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie cornerback Marcus Harris is questionable to return with a knee injury, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Harris is a player that can do the dirty work for the Titans on defense, and that's something they have appreciated so far in his rookie season.

"From a young age, my dad was a football coach, my brothers played football as well. So, just being a football player and going to go do the things sometimes you don't always want to do, whether that's tackling or running or doing those little things, you just have to want to do that. So that's something I developed as a young kid," Harris said after the Titans chose him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Harris hurt vs. Chiefs

Harris has played in 14 games for the Titans so far this season with five starts. He has recorded 27 tackles and five passes defensed with a forced fumble. He has gotten more playing time in recent weeks after being named a starter in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Harris out, Kemon Hall is stepping in as the team's nickelback against the Chiefs. The hope is for Harris to return, but given how many injuries the Titans have been struggling with this season, it may be in their best interest to hold him out.

The Titans may be injured, but so are the Chiefs. They came into the game with so many of their top performers out, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On top of Mahomes being out, several players were ruled out on the injury report before the game including linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Trent McDuffie, offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, wide receiver Rashee Rice, offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, tight end Jake Briningstool, defensive back Nazeeh Johnson and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

Chiefs backup quarterback Gardner Minshew also left the game with a knee injury. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun is in the game for the Chiefs and will hold the fort down while Minshew is out.

Before the teams went to the locker room, Oladokun completed 6 of 8 passes for 46 yards, lining up the Chiefs to kick a field goal before halftime.

It'll be an interesting second half between the banged-up teams, but whoever makes the final play will likely be the squad coming out on top.

