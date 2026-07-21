One Starting Job the Titans Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

Training camp is less than two weeks away for the Tennessee Titans, folks. It's been a while since we've seen the team on the field, considering they get a nice break from late June to late July.

We've talked in depth about all of the additions the Titans made this offseason. It's clear the roster, as a whole, is much more talented than it was in 2025. It's also clear who will be starting at the majority of spots.

However, if there's one starting spot that is a bigger question mark than the rest, it's right guard. Kevin Zeitler manned the position in 2025, and performed admirably, but it doesn't appear like he'll be re-signed. Instead, the Titans signed Cordell Volson to a low-risk deal in free agency and drafted Fernando Carmona in the fifth round.

Volson and Carmona, along with 2025 late-round pick Jackson Slater, are competing for the starting job. None of those options inspire a ton of confidence, but there's hope that Slater and Carmona can develop into solid starters.

So, who will win the job? Well, it appears to be anybody's game at this point.

Someone Needs to Step Up at Training Camp

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Jackson Slater (64) goes through drills during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Footballl Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During OTAs and minicamp, we didn't see enough from anybody to declare a favorite. Of course, lineman don't get opportunities to do a lot during the summer, so training camp will be the first real test.

If I had to guess, I'd assume Volson is the favorite right now. The former Cincinnati Bengal has 48 starts under his belt, so he's by far the most experienced option. However, Volson is coming off a serious injury and when he last played in 2024, he lost his starting spot.

Slater, meanwhile, is entering his second camp with the Titans and he has fans in the building. In very limited snaps in 2025, Slater actually graded out well, especially as a pass blocker. 34 snaps are not nearly enough of a sample to draw conclusions from, though, so Slater still has to prove himself.

Meanwhile, Carmona is just a mid-round rookie who delivered mixed results in college. He's got a massive frame and a strong base, but he could have trouble with the speed of the NFL game. It seems like Carmona is going to need a season or two before he's ready to play every snap.

So, as you can see, there are plenty of cons with each option. A strong camp could definitely take away some of these concerns, so it will be interesting to watch the developments.

What if Nobody Claims the Job?

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Say none of that trio do much to earn the job ahead of Week 1. The Titans can't afford to just punt on one offensive line spot, especially when the tackles are also somewhat questionable. As a result, I have an idea for a workaround.

Right now, Austin Schlottmann is considered the favorite to be the starting center. Schlottmann was good in 2025, has shown leadership skills this summer, and is familiar with Brian Daboll's system. But what if the Titans move Schlottmann to right guard instead?

The reason I think it's possible is because the Titans recently signed fellow center Andre James. James has plenty of starting experience and was legitimately one of the better centers in the league just a few seasons ago. The Titans also have rookie Pat Coogan, who many think can be a reliable starter eventually.

If the Titans are impressed with James or Coogan, then why not slide Schlottmann over? The Titans need to have the five best linemen possible on the field, so the team should be open to any solution.