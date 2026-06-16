Titans Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday: What Each Move Means for 2026

The Tennessee Titans had their first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Minicamp is always exciting because, usually, the entire team is in attendance, and it means we're one step closer to seeing real football.

It's been a busy day for general manager Mike Borgonzi, as well. The team brought in veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu for a visit and made several smaller roster moves. Today, let's talk about the four moves the team made and see what, if any, impact they will have on the 2026 season.

Waived/Injured DL C.J. Ravenell

The Titans claimed C.J. Ravenell off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2025 season. Ravenell ended up playing in 14 games and starting in one for the Titans. The defensive lineman collected six tackles and one forced fumble as a rotational piece.

On Tuesday, the Titans waived/injured Ravenell. We're unsure what injury Ravenell is dealing with, but he'll now go on waivers, and every other team will have the opportunity to claim him. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Ravenell to make the roster again in 2026.

This move was made in accordance with the next move we'll talk about, in which the Titans signed a fellow defensive lineman who should have a better chance of making the team.

Signed DL Jalyn Holmes

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Out goes Ravenell and in comes Jalyn Holmes. Holmes is an experienced defensive lineman who has 15 career starts over eight seasons. Like a majority of the signings the Titans have made this offseason, Holmes has experience with this coaching staff, having played under Robert Saleh with the New York Jets.

In 2025, Holmes played in 10 games for the Washington Commanders and started in five. The veteran picked up 21 tackles and one quarterback hit in a rotational role. It will be interesting to see if Holmes can work his way into Saleh's rotation once again. It won't be easy, as this defensive front is loaded. However, I do think Holmes has a chance due to his experience.

Released C Trey Hill

In addition to waiving Ravenell, the Titans also released center Trey Hill. Hill was fighting for the center job but was always seen as a longshot to land the spot. Like the Ravenell move, the Hill move was made in order to bring in another center who presumably has a better shot of sticking around.

Signed C Andre James

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Andre James (78) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This is the most interesting move of the day. The Titans signed veteran center Andre James, who has plenty of starting experience. James was the primary starting center for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021 to 2024 and was once seen as a key piece of that line.

However, James' play nosedived a bit in 2024 and he was released after that season. The veteran played in all 17 games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 but only started once. If James still has something left in the tank, he can presumably challenge Austin Schlottmann for the center job.

I think it's far more likely James is being brought in for depth purposes. It will be interesting to see if the rookie Pat Coogan can stay ahead of James on the depth chart.