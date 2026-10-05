Postgame Quotes That Matter From Robert Saleh and What They Reveal About Titans' Week 4 Loss to Ravens

The Tennessee Titans will have to wait at least another week for their first win of 2026, as the team fell to the Baltimore Ravens 24-18 on the road.

Despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sitting out the second half with an ankle injury, the 24-7 halftime deficit was too much for Tennessee to overcome in the end. The Titans are now 0-4 and have lost each of the last three games by one score.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke about Tennessee's loss in his postgame press conference and had some interesting things to say.

"It Was a Goofy Game"

Saleh was asked about failing to come away with the victory despite shutting out Baltimore in the second half, and the Titans head coach said it was frustrating before eventually stating that Sunday's contest was goofy.

"It was frustrating overall from a viewing standpoint," Saleh said. "Offense came out with a lot of juice. It was a goofy game. It didn't feel like 24-7 at halftime. But I do appreciate the fact that everyone came out and fought. But overall disappointing."

Tennessee had a bunch of missed chances on Sunday that doomed them in the end. The Ravens are a premier contender in the AFC, but the Titans beat themselves in multiple aspects and basically gave themselves no chance to pull off the road upset.

"We Work Our Tails Off to Call the Best Plays in Those Situations"

Saleh was also asked about the offensive play calling, especially in the red zone. The Titans ran the ball seven times in a row in the red zone during the second quarter, and came away with no points after getting stuffed on fourth-and-goal. Saleh defended his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, and commended the coaching staff for working hard to call the best possible play in any situation.

"Felt like we were running the ball pretty well," Saleh said. "That's something I'll defintely have a conversation with Daboll about. In those situations, the guys work their tails off to call the best plays in that situation based on what we've seen on tape. I'm pleased with the preparation that goes into it. We'll figure out what we have to do better."

Tennessee's conversative offensive play calling has plagued them all year. It doesn't seem like Daboll has full trust in quarterback Cam Ward to operate in key situations, and it's completely killing the offense as a result.

"He's Gonna be a Good Player For a While"

One of the major bright spots for the Titans in the loss Sunday was rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. Though the Ohio State product committed a fumble, Tate hauled in nine receptions for 145 yards and looked like the player Tennessee drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in April.

Saleh praised his rookie receiver and said Tate will be a good player in the NFL for a while.

"He's a young kid and he's going to get better. He's going to get more consistent. He's going to be a good player for a while."

Tate has been gaining momentum over the last two weeks and has been stepping up as the Titans' top receiving option. The 21-year-old has all the tools to be a No. 1 receiver for years to come, and it was awesome to see him stand out in Week 4.

The Titans will return home next week to face the winless Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. One AFC South team will tally its first victory of the year, and we'll see if it is Tennessee.