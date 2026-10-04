The Tennessee Titans dropped their fourth consecutive game of the season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 24-18.

The game wasn’t as close as the score would indicate, but credit to the Titans for fighting until the very end in a game that got away from them relatively quickly. Tennessee’s offense showed signs of life throughout the first half, but two turnovers ultimately killed promising drives.

The first came on an ill-advised play in which QB Cam Ward tried to make something out of nothing. In an attempt to avoid a sack, Ward flicked the ball to RB Tony Pollard, who didn’t seem like he was expecting it. The ball then went through his hands, subsequently falling into the grasp of Ravens LB Trenton Simpson for an interception — Ward’s second pick over his last three passes dating back to the Giants game. The Titans signal caller discussed the early turnover shortly after the game.

“I just think I can make it easier for him (Pollard). Me and Tony, we’ve hit on that play a lot of times last year… I know he wants that play back. I want it back. But if I can put it on his chest and make it easier for him, then he’ll have a chance to get upfield.”

Tennessee then turned the ball over again on what should’ve been the final drive of the half. Rookie WR Carnell Tate fumbled the ball on a play that would've resulted in a big gain. Instead, Baltimore got the ball back in prime position to set up a last-second field goal to end the half with a 24-7 lead.

Despite the rocky ending to the half, the blossoming connection between Ward & Tate was evident throughout the game. The Titans clearly prioritized getting the two top five picks involved, and it paid off. Tate finished the game with nine catches for 145 yards — the highest total in a single game by a Titans wide receiver since AJ Brown. Impressive numbers no doubt, but there was undoubtedly still a lot of meat left on the bone. An encouraging sign for Tennessee’s top tandem going forward, nevertheless.

Outside of their budding connection, Ward wasn’t able to get much going with anybody else. WRs Wan’Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley combined for just 54 yards on five catches. It's clear he needs more help outside of Tate, but at least we started to see the flashes from Ward that made him an intriguing prospect to begin with

The Titans QB was asked how he evaluates a game where plays were made, but not enough to realistically have a chance to win at the end:

“(We have to) Be critical on the good plays, but we have to really hone in on the bad plays and how we can limit that. That’s what’s holding us back, offensively. That’s what’s holding the team back. We have to limit the bad plays on both sides of the ball. But I think once we do that, we’ll put ourselves in good situations to win games.”

Another encouraging sign for Tennessee was Ward‘s patience in the pocket. He touched on that topic after the game, giving the bulk of the credit to his offensive line for holding up against a talented Ravens front.

“Yeah, I for sure was (more patient). That’s just me trusting the o-line, continuously feeling the pocket — not letting one rush affect me for the rest of the game. I think I stood tall to that. I think the o-line did a fantastic job protecting me. Even on the sack, I feel I should’ve been able to get out of that. But at the end of the day, those guys keep us in the ballgame.”

Despite the solid days by the offensive line and their rookie receiver, there were still far too many drives that stalled out, either through turnovers or because they never got going altogether. At one point, the Titans had three straight three-and-outs between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third.

The two right after halftime were especially disappointing, because it was clear Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) wasn’t likely to return to the game, so the opportunity to get back into it was there for the taking. But in typical Titans fashion, they fail to capitalize on it, and instead, wait until the very end to make it close.

However, the Ward & Tate connection is definitely something to build on going forward. If those two can consistently connect like they did today, then better days are undoubtedly ahead for this offense.

Carnell Tate just had the breakout game Titans fans were waiting for.



9 REC, 145 REC YDS, 16.1 AVG vs Ravens



It was the most receiving yards by a Titans rookie in a game since A.J. Brown in 2019. https://t.co/2NPFIu9kYQ pic.twitter.com/7YzmAD4PRn — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 4, 2026

But for this team to reach its true potential, they got to stop finding ways to beat themselves. Until that happens, losses will continue to pile up, because it’s clear that this team doesn’t have the talent or experience needed to overcome those kinds of mistakes.

Ward finished the game completing 20 of his 31 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.