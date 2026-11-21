Tony Pollard tracking for a career-best season with the Tennessee Titans this season has shadowed a blemish right behind him in the backfield. Tyjae Spears was supposed to really come on this season - he entered it healthy, and seemingly prepared to take over for Pollard at some point.

Not only has the opposite been true, but after practicing in full just yesterday, Tyjae Spears has been sent to IR just one day before Tennessee's Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Michael Carter has been elevated from the practice squad as a result.

It's a lingering knee issue being cited for Spears, which will now force him to miss at least four games. The Titans only have eight more games on the schedule this year. Up to now, Spears has missed just two games, but he's basically been nonexistent for Tennessee after Week 1.

His former split-snap share with Pollard has disintegrated; what remains is a pass-catching back picking up the scraps of a guy four years his elder. Not only should Titans fans expect little to nothing of Spears if he comes back, but this could actually be the premature end of his time in Nashville.

Why Spears could already be done with Titans

When he has seen the field this season, Spears' 22 carries have gone for just 94 yards and no touchdown. He has no score through the air either, where 16 receptions yielded just 75 yards for the back up to now.

It's not just his current struggles that signal the end, either. Spears will be a free agent this coming offseason, alongside Pollard. You have to think that the Titans bring back the latter between the two, and that's if Tennessee doesn't use one of their many draft picks on an RB and let them both walk.

The path back to a relevant role with Tennessee is simply as thin and unrealistic as it has ever been for Spears. This was the year that he was supposed to come into his own as a primary playmaker in a young, budding offense. The experiment is over. Spears looks like an outlier.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (32) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Titans go from here, without Spears

As for where the Titans go without Spears, the obvious answer should be more touches for rookie back Nick Singleton. Pollard will continue to helm RB1 duties, but Tennessee won't get any forward momentum from backing him up with two or three carries for Carter every game.

Pollard coming back next season isn't surefire, and even if he does, the guy is going on 30 years old. Singleton was a fifth-round draft pick who has seen seven carries across four appearances. He was shaking off some rookie frost early in the year, which could fairly lead to less playing time, but Singleton hasn't been given an extended chance since Week 4. That's unfair.

It also doesn't make sense. With Spears' time in Tennessee almost certainly winding down, it's time for the Titans to ramp Singleton up from here on out to determine exactly what he's capable of. The backfield can't be this team's next long-term issue.

Preventing that starts with hugging the cactus and allowing your rookie to make some mistakes on a 1-8 team without putting him in the dog house as a result. Week 11 will be a big tell for the Titans' plans at RB either way.