Once the Titans' 2026 season comes to a merciful end, all eyes will turn toward draft season. Tennessee's moves prior to the trade deadline allowed the franchise to stack up on assets in an effort to speed up the progress of their multi-year rebuild.

Although, certain moves regarding their thinner-than-ever veteran presence loom overhead. Perhaps the most important among those is what to do with RB Tony Pollard, who has had his best season as a Titan, and one of the best seasons of his career, in the final year of his contract.

Not only is Pollard on pace for his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, but his six touchdowns are already just three short of the career-high nine he set with the Dallas Cowboys, back in 2022. He faces Dallas for the first time as a Titan this coming Sunday - the matchup is extremely favorable, to boot.

Pollard is the least of the Titans' worries currently; he's been the team's most consistent player on the offensive side of the ball for weeks now. But when his contract is up, does Tennessee pay a soon-to-be 30-year old back?

Not only that, but do they outbid the other inevitable suitors that had interest in him at the deadline?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Weighing the Titans' options with Tony Pollard next offseason

Coming into this year, long-time backup Tyjae Spears was Pollard's clear successor. But Spears is also a free agent next year, and between consistent injury issues and poor production when he's on the field (22 carries for 94 yards on the year), that route looks less viable now than ever.

Tennessee could also sign a different free agent, but that list is dominated by veterans who don't look near as polished as Pollard right now; names like Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones headline an underwhelming pool of possibilities.

Realistically, the Titans either sign Pollard to a new deal, draft his replacement, or both. RBs Jadan Baugh and Kewan Lacy would both pose as promising developmental pieces for the Titans, if one or both fall to Tennessee at the right spot.

30 is typically the cutoff for backs' efficiency. We can't forget that Pollard has performed way above the bar of expectation this season; this sort of production can't be expected of him for long, even if he shows no signs of slowing down right now.

The debate really comes down to how soon general manager Mike Borgonzi is willing commit to a full-youth roster. When do veterans from past coaching regimes phase out in favor of a completed rebuild? We'll find out where the GM stands by next spring.