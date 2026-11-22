The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-9 following another lifeless defensive performance, losing to the Dallas Cowboys 51-30. This was truly an atrocious performance by the Titans' defense specifically. It honestly felt like the Cowboys were destined to score a touchdown every time they touched the ball, and that’s practically what they did.

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams routinely gashed them seemingly every time he touched the ball, finishing with 91 total yards and one touchdown, while RB KaVontae Turpin added 41 yards and another score on just two carries.

Meanwhile, the electric trio of QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens tore this depleted secondary apart with ease. Dallas’ two star receivers combined for 18 catches, 234 yards, and two touchdowns. As for Prescott, he completed 85 percent of his passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns.

If there was ever a game where this team felt the absence of DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker, it was this one. This Titans defense has been forced to depend on the likes of DB Isaiah Oliver, DL Nazir Stackhouse, DT Tommy Horne, and DL Jonah Laulu.

Respectfully, those aren’t the type of names you can realistically compete with, especially when playing an explosive offense like Dallas’

The Titans' offense is fighting a losing battle

If there’s any sign of optimism going forward, it’s the fact that the Titans offense is at least showing signs of life. They’re still a young unit that undoubtedly needs more talent, but they at least show a collective fight as a unit.

QB Cam Ward and WR Carnell Tate continue to develop into an intriguing young tandem that will only get better the more they play together.

RB Tony Pollard is a consistent running back that a lot of contending teams clearly valued enough to try to trade for. He’s single-handedly given this team a balanced ground game that’s helped Ward grow over the last few weeks.

This offense has the pieces to at least compete with anybody on any given Sunday. But right now, it feels like the Titans are fighting a losing, never-ending battle offensively. No matter what they do, it probably won’t be enough to overcome the type of defensive ineptitude the Titans are currently displaying.

The Titans could score 45 and the defense would respond by giving up 50. The Titans obviously need a complete overhaul defensively, but unfortunately for everyone who watches this team, it won’t be coming until the spring at the earliest.