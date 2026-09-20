Titans' Week 2 Inactives Against Eagles Delivers Brutal Last-Second News For Defense

The best news the Tennessee Titans received ahead of Week 2 was that veteran LB Cedric Gray had cleared concussion protocol. His efforts will be critical as the Titans try to stop the Philadelphia Eagles' ground game today.

Now that we have the inactives list, Gray is officially in the clear. However, with Gray's good news comes an equal share of bad news for Robert Saleh's defense. Starting CB Cor'Dale Flott will miss today's game. He was listed on the injury report with tightness heading into the weekend.

In addition to Flott, LB James Williams Sr., TE Kylen Granson, and T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickinson are also inactive. You can see the full slate here.

Of every unit on the defense, Tennessee's secondary was perhaps the last you'd want to see take a hit like this. The Titans' downfield defense has been a worry all offseason, and the unit (at full health) allowed Geno Smith to carve them up for 200+ yards on his way to a Jets win last Sunday.

Now fellow starting CB Alontae Taylor will have to try and hold down the fort alongside next-man-up Micah Robinson. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense just caught a break in a game that they were already favored to win handily.

Eagles catch a break, Titans take a hit with Flott news

Saleh had expressed prior to today's game that he didn't have any concerns about Flott taking the field. It seems that the quad tightness issue ended up making the final call, leaving Tennessee to rely on their reserves.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson played in just nine games as a rookie last season. Enduring the worst stretch of the Titans' rebuild in recent memory, the first-year CB collected 14 total tackles and two passes defended in his limited run.

Robinson had initially been drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round, spinning wheels on the practice squad before Tennessee scooped him up and signed him last October. We simply don't have a large enough sample size to set any sort of expectation for Robinson today.

We can say, however, that trying to contain WR Dontayvion Wicks (if Taylor covers DeVonta Smith) will be no easy task. Wicks had a 64-yard reception and a score in Week 1 for the Eagles. It's also a necessary mention that Flott was the better of the Flott-Taylor duo for Tennessee vs. the Jets, per PFF.

Flott scored a 61.0 grade, ranking slightly above average at the CB position and even a little higher when he collapsed in to stop the run. Taylor, on the other hand, came in witha. 45.2 score. That was good for 59th of 72 qualified candidates.

Robinson will carry the weight of the Titans' defense today as Taylor scrambles to find his footing. We'll just have to hope that Robinson has been readily waiting in the wings for what could be a hugely beneficial opportunity for the growing prospect.