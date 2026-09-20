Making 3 Bold Predictions Right Before Titans Kick Off vs. Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are about to kick off against the Philadelphia eagles in an important Week 2 battle. At 0-1 and with morale painfully low due to last week's blunders, the Titans are already looking at a potentially season-altering game, win or lose, today.

With a road duel with the improved New York Giants awaiting next week, Robert Saleh is looking to find his footing with an upset before things get out of hand. Of course, Tennessee fans are used to things getting out of hand. Last week's loss to the Jets felt all too familiar.

All the same, I'm here to shine a little light on the matchup. Here are three bold predictions for Titans vs. Eagles, any one of which would be bound to shake up the final result to some degree.

Wan’Dale Robinson catches 2 touchdowns

When I said “bold,” I meant it. After a promising, if not quiet Titans debut, I’m punching Wan’Dale Robinson’s number for an explosive second game.

Robinson was Ward’s heaviest target all summer. The speedy receiver was brought in on a massive four-year, $78 million deal this offseason to accompany Ward as his foremost veteran and leader in the WR room.

Carnell Tate is set to ascend to that position in time, but Robinson should have a few years in Nashville working to replicate the 1,000-yard season he put up with the Giants last year. The fifth-year receiver is just getting started in an offense that he was brought in to spearhead.

Robinson's run begins today… I think.

Jalen Hurts throws for 250 yards

I can’t take the home team’s side in every facet, Titans fans. If Tennessee is able to bottle up the run (their expected focus), it will be on Jalen Hurts to carry Philadelphia’s offense through the air. Last week, Hurts passed 14/25 for 203 yards and three scores.

The Commanders have one of the weakest secondaries in the NFL. So do, however, the Titans. I expect Hurts to maintain a similar rhythm in the passing game if Tennessee successfully corners him into it.

That’s still a better outcome for Saleh’s defense than Barkley running for 100+ yards and multiple scores. You’ve got to pick your battles.

Tyjae Spears out-snaps Tony Pollard

This may be the least surprising prediction on this list. Pollard had more rushes (7) than Spears (3) last week, but factoring in Spears’ work in the receiving game meant the two backs ended up basically splitting snaps. Their final counts were 26 and 25, for Pollard and Spears respectively.

With the expectation for Ward to open things up a little more through the air this week, it’s only natural that Spears would step further into the limelight. Their tight snap metrics from last week hint at the idea that Spears could eventually take the leading back role from Pollard, too. The latter being in the last year of his contract adds to the suspicion.

The only troubling factor is that Spears simply had a bad game last week. I don't anticipate that his opportunities will be eaten into just yet as a result, but that's assuming he returns to form as a rising RB2 today against the Eagles. He should have every chance he needs to do so.