The Case For and Against Titans Trading for Josh Sweat

Most teams are well underway with their OTAs at this point and getting prepared for the upcoming season. It's not uncommon for veterans around the league to skip OTAs, considering they are voluntary, but sometimes, absences do become a bigger story.

Take Josh Sweat for example. The star edge rusher was absent from the Arizona Cardinals' OTAs, and as a result, the team has reportedly begun receiving calls about his availability. Naturally, some in the Titans community have suggested general manager Mike Borgonzi make a call and see about bringing Sweat to Nashville.

Today, I'm going to give the arguments for and against this potential trade.

For Trade

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sweat Has Been an Elite Edge Rusher

Let's just start with the most obvious reason this trade would make sense- Josh Sweat is really good.

The edge rusher earned a Pro Bowl bid in 2021, and he's collected at least seven sacks in four different seasons. In 2025, Sweat's first season with the Cardinals, the defender racked up a career-best 12 sacks, proving he's as good as he's ever been.

Fit With Titans Makes Sense

Sweat has a very similar bid to new Titans edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and also has experience playing as a 4-3 defensive end. The Cardinal would fit in seamlessly opposite Johnson and give the Titans two experienced defenders on the edges.

The Titans don't have the most depth on the edges, either, so adding a guy like Sweat would certainly address that.

Against Trade

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh field questions by the media at the new head coach’s introductory press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fewer Snaps for Faulk, Oladejo

A major downside to adding Sweat would be the potential backseat given to Keldric Faulk and Femi Oladejo. As things currently stand, either Faulk or Oladejo should get the starting spot opposite Johnson. The Titans just used a first-round pick on Faulk, and Oladejo was a second-round pick last year who the team really likes.

Robert Saleh rotates his pass rushers as much as anybody in the league, but there's no way Sweat's addition wouldn't still result in fewer snaps for the young guys. If the Titans were a Josh Sweat away from contention, I'd support it. But the focus should remain on development for now, in my opinion.

Sweat May Be Seeking a Contender

We don't know for sure why Sweat is reportedly unhappy in Arizona, but it's not hard to think of reasons. The Cardinals were among the worst teams in the league in 2025 and aren't expected to be much better in 2026.

Sweat won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and had pretty much always been on competitive teams before 2025. If that's his primary desire, then a trade to the Titans, at this point, probably wouldn't make him any happier. I wouldn't want the Titans to give up assets for a guy who may be in the same boat next offseason.

Conclusion

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) celebrates after sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If I were Mike Borgonzi, I'd probably at least call the Cardinals. Perhaps they are just eager to get off the deal, and their asking price won't be exorbitant. It's also possible Sweat doesn't like something specific about Arizona, and he would be happy in Nashville.

If the Titans don't get in a bidding war, and Sweat wants to come to the Titans, then I'd be open to the idea. However, a guy who just put up 12 sacks is likely going to have a vibrant market. As I said above, the Titans aren't one player away from contention, so I would be hesitant to give up draft capital for marginal improvement.

Ultimately, I don't think this is a deal the Titans make. Best-case scenario, you have an elite edge rusher duo, and your win total may go up a game or two. Worst-case scenario, we have another L'Jarius Sneed trade, and the Titans are on the hook for another expensive veteran.