Titans OTA EDGE Breakdown: Will Young Pass Rushers Step Up?

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2026 offseason knowing their pass rush needed to be better. In 2025, Jeffery Simmons led the team with 11 sacks, but no one else on the team had more than five.

As a result, the Titans traded for Jermaine Johnson II, signed Jacob Martin, and drafted Keldric Faulk in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. On paper, the unit looks much improved, but how good the unit ends up being will depend on the young guys.

Femi Oladejo suffered a season-ending injury last year, so he didn't get a chance to prove much. Many people just assume Faulk will start immediately as a rookie, but Oladejo has his fans in the building as well. Today, let's go through the edge rushers on the Titans roster and see where we stand.

Be sure to check out the previous entries in this series!

QB Breakdown- RB Breakdown- WR Breakdown- TE Breakdown- OL Breakdown- DL Breakdown

Roster Locks

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 31st overall) defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermaine Johnson II

The Titans traded standout nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat for Johnson, so he will have high expectations. Johnson thrived under Robert Saleh before, so there's reason to believe he could be due for another big season. Johnson will play more snaps than any other edge rusher.

Keldric Faulk

Obviously, the first-rond pick is a lock to make the team. The question is how much Faulk will contribute immediately. As mentioned above, he could start immediately, or Saleh could opt to split snaps between Faulk and Femi Oladejo.

Femi Oladejo

We shouldn't write Oladejo out. The former second-round pick didn't have many chances to impress as a rookie, but he has all the makings of a solid edge rusher. The UCLA product could take a step forward playing downhill in Saleh's defense.

On The Bubble

Tennessee Titans running back Kalel Mullings (31) and linebacker Jaylen Harrell (92) leave the field after losing to the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Martin

Jacob Martin is a veteran journeyman who has put up some solid seasons in his career. Last year with the Washington Commanders, Martin racked up 5.5 sacks and was a key piece of the defense. As of right now, Martin is probably the favorite to be the fourth edge rusher on the team.

Jaylen Harrell

Harrell was another 2025 draft pick who didn't get to do much as a rookie. Harrell has a great opportunity to impress and earn a spot though, because the depth isn't great on the edge.

Truman Jones

Jones was on the Titans in 2025 and collected 1.5 sacks, but mostly played on special teams. He's another guy who has a great opportunity to snag a spot this summer, but he'll need to really impress over the next couple months.

Biggest Question

Tennessee Titans defensive back Keldric Faulk (15) and Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Faulk and/or Oladejo Step Up?

The Titans should be in good hands with Johnson on one edge. Now, we just need to see if one of the young guys can step out and flat out earn the other spot, or if they will be in a timeshare.

The thing about Faulk is that he's going to be one of the youngest players in the league in 2026. There will likely be a learning curve for the Auburn product, but Oladejo is coming off a serious injury, which could also take time to get back from. I fully believe in Faulk in the long term, but I'm not sure it's wise to expect the edge to contribute immediately.