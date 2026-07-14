The Tennessee Titans Have a Mascot and Almost Nobody Knows

Quick trivia: name the Tennessee Titans' mascot.

If you froze up — or you're already Googling — don't feel bad. You're in the majority, and you may have just learned something new. The Titans do, in fact, have a mascot, and his name is T-Rac.

The topic bubbled up when Barstool Gambling posted a video on X polling people on what exactly the Titans' mascot is. Plenty of respondents had no idea one even existed, and the guesses that followed ran about as wild as you'd expect. So consider this your official introduction.

What animal is the Tennessee Titans mascot? pic.twitter.com/VwuVayIMRM — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) July 13, 2026

What Is the Tennessee Titans Mascot?

Sep 12, 2010; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac during the game against the Oakland Raiders at LP Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T-Rac is a raccoon — specifically, a cartoonish take on one — and there's a reason for that. The raccoon is the state wild animal of Tennessee, so the mascot fits the geography. He's got the tell-tale look, too: the striped tail and the black "bandit" mask you'd find on the real thing.

He's also been around a while. According to WKRN, T-Rac debuted in 1999, right after the franchise relocated to Nashville and rebranded from the Oilers to the Titans. His "inaugural appearance" came on the sidelines of a preseason home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 27, 1999 — a game the Titans won 17-3, WKRN noted.

A Genuinely Decorated Mascot

Here's the part that might surprise you: T-Rac is good at his job. Per WKRN, he's made at least a dozen Pro Bowl appearances over the years, earning the nod as one of the NFL mascots invited to the league's all-star showcase.

Not bad for a trash panda most of his own fan base forgot about.

How T-Rac Fits in the League — and the AFC South

Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue shoots t-shirts into the crowd Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Believe it or not, not every NFL team even bothers with a mascot. Sports Illustrated confirmed there are four franchises operating without an official one: the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets. So T-Rac being on the payroll at all puts Tennessee ahead of a handful of clubs.

Keeping it in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts' mascot, Blue, just earned back-to-back NFL Mascot of the Year honors — his fifth such award overall.

So even the mascot race in this division is stiff competition. T-Rac has the Pro Bowl resume, but Blue's got the hardware. Football surely can't come soon enough.