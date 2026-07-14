The Tennessee Titans Have a Mascot and Almost Nobody Knows
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Quick trivia: name the Tennessee Titans' mascot.
If you froze up — or you're already Googling — don't feel bad. You're in the majority, and you may have just learned something new. The Titans do, in fact, have a mascot, and his name is T-Rac.
The topic bubbled up when Barstool Gambling posted a video on X polling people on what exactly the Titans' mascot is. Plenty of respondents had no idea one even existed, and the guesses that followed ran about as wild as you'd expect. So consider this your official introduction.
What Is the Tennessee Titans Mascot?
T-Rac is a raccoon — specifically, a cartoonish take on one — and there's a reason for that. The raccoon is the state wild animal of Tennessee, so the mascot fits the geography. He's got the tell-tale look, too: the striped tail and the black "bandit" mask you'd find on the real thing.
He's also been around a while. According to WKRN, T-Rac debuted in 1999, right after the franchise relocated to Nashville and rebranded from the Oilers to the Titans. His "inaugural appearance" came on the sidelines of a preseason home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 27, 1999 — a game the Titans won 17-3, WKRN noted.
A Genuinely Decorated Mascot
Here's the part that might surprise you: T-Rac is good at his job. Per WKRN, he's made at least a dozen Pro Bowl appearances over the years, earning the nod as one of the NFL mascots invited to the league's all-star showcase.
Not bad for a trash panda most of his own fan base forgot about.
How T-Rac Fits in the League — and the AFC South
Believe it or not, not every NFL team even bothers with a mascot. Sports Illustrated confirmed there are four franchises operating without an official one: the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, and New York Jets. So T-Rac being on the payroll at all puts Tennessee ahead of a handful of clubs.
Keeping it in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts' mascot, Blue, just earned back-to-back NFL Mascot of the Year honors — his fifth such award overall.
So even the mascot race in this division is stiff competition. T-Rac has the Pro Bowl resume, but Blue's got the hardware. Football surely can't come soon enough.
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Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.Follow ThejCarlucci