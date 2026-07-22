The Tennessee Titans Training Camp Storyline Nobody is Talking About

Training camp is almost here for the Tennessee Titans, as the rookies are set to report on Thursday, followed by the veterans on July 28.

Entering camp, many are discussing the tight end duo of Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger. Helm and Bellinger will play prominent roles on Brian Daboll's offense and could form one of the better tight end pairings in the NFL.

However, the rest of the position group is also very intriguing, and for some reason, nobody is talking about it.

Keep an Eye on the Titans' Tight End Competition Behind Helm and Bellinger

May 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tight end Kylen Granson [83] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Depending on how many tight ends the Titans decide to keep, Kylen Granson, seventh-round rookie Jaren Kanak, David Martin-Robinson, and Joel Wilson will be fighting for the depth spots in the position room.

Granson signed a one-year deal with the Titans back in March, and it's safe to assume that he'll earn a roster spot. Granson spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and was valuable on special teams for Nick Sirianni's squad, posting a 75.9 PFF special teams grade.

The 28-year-old has also shown throughout his career that he can contribute in the receiving game. Granson posted two straight seasons with over 300 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, though he hasn't done much through the air over the last two years.

With Granson likely to make the roster, Kanak, Martin-Robinson, and Wilson will be fighting for what could be the last spot. With tight ends playing key roles on special teams, it would be wise for the Titans to keep four players at the position.

Though we can't count anyone out before camp, it's hard to imagine Wilson challenging for a place on the initial 53-man roster. He could be on the practice squad, but the Central Michigan feels like a camp body.

As for Kanak and Martin-Robinson, both have legitimate roster cases. Kanak is a converted linebacker-to-tight end who has immense special teams potential. The 6-foot-2 rookie also has promise as a pass-catcher, but his development in that area will take a bit longer.

Martin-Robinson is entering his third season with the Titans and is also a nice contributor on special teams. The Temple product played nearly 400 special teams snaps on multiple units last year, so his familiarity with coach John "Bones" Fassel could give him the edge over Kanak.

If Tennessee opts to retain four tight ends, the battle for that fourth spot between Kanak and Martin-Robinson will be a fascinating competition to watch, but I've hardly heard anyone talk about it.

Nevertheless, both Kanak and Martin-Robinson will likely be with the franchise in some capacity. Whoever gets cut between the two will surely land on the practice squad, while the other squeaks onto the roster for special teams purposes.