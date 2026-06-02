Titans Tight Ends: What Fans Need to Know About Each Player on the Roster

For the first time in a while, there is some real optimism about the Titans' offense in 2026. Cam Ward looks like one of the next star quarterbacks in the league, and his supporting cast should be much improved.

One position group that will look different is the tight end spot. Longtime starter Chig Okonkwo left in free agency, so 2025 fourth-round pick is prepared to start, with veteran free agent Daniel Bellinger filing in behind him. This is an interesting group, so let's go through each tight end on the roster and reveal what we know so far.

Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helm impressed as a rookie in 2025, ending with 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns. The tight end showed that he can be a reliable pass-catcher, and if he can take a step forward in 2026, the Titans should be in good shape.

So far this offseason, Helm has looked the part. He seems to be in great shape and has made a few nice catches. Helm is TE1.

Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger is a newcomer to the room in 2026. The veteran spent the first four years of his career with the New York Giants, so Brian Daboll is very familiar with him. Bellinger has never been a huge receiving threat in the NFL, but he's a solid blocker and has good hands when he does get thrown the ball.

Bellinger should see the field quite a bit. I'm not sure if the Titans will run two-tight end sets a lot, but there should still be plenty of opportunities for Bellinger to see the field.

Jaren Kanak

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak (TE11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kanak was just added in the seventh round of the 2026 draft. The Oklahoma product is a new tight end, having just moved to the position for the 2025 season after previously playing linebacker. Kanak is a player to keep an eye on, and his best shot at making the team is probably proving he can contribute on special teams.

Daboll is a creative offensive mind, so it will be interesting to see if he has a role for Kanak in 2026.

Kylen Granson

Granson was added this offseason as veteran depth in the room. Granson had a couple of productive seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but he's been a backup/special teamer over the last couple of seasons.

Because Granson has been a solid pass catcher in the past, he could end up as the TE3 this year. Would the team rather have a veteran like Granson or a younger guy with more upside like Kanak? We haven't seen much from Granson this offseason, and he probably needs a strong camp and preseason to stick.

David Martin-Robinson

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end David Martin-Robinson (88) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Martin-Robinson is a former UDFA who has managed to stick around for a couple of seasons. The tight end has played sparingly on offense in his career so far, but he did have a touchdown catch last year.

Helm and Bellinger are the only locks at tight end, so Martin-Robinson certainly has a chance to stick again. If the team keeps four tight ends, he will have a much better chance. If they only keep three, I don't see him making it over Kanak or Granson.

Joel Wilson

Wilson went undrafted back in 2023 and has bounced around practice squads since then. The tight end has yet to make his regular season debut, and he spent the 2025 season on the Titans' practice squad. It's hard to see Wilson leaping ahead of the other tight ends mentioned unless he has an otherwordly summer and preseason.