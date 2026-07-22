Breaking Down The 15 Spots Available on Titans 53-Man Roster (And Who Gets Them)

The Tennessee Titans are enjoying their final full week before week training camp gets underway. Even though camp hasn't even started yet, though, we feel pretty confident with who's going to take most roster spots.

Earlier in July, we posted a piece going through the roster and seeing how many of the 53-man spots are already locked up. We ended up finding 15 spots that are still up for grabs, and these will be the interesting spots to watch during camp.

So, today, let's go through the 15 spots that aren't locked up yet and see who is competing for said spots. If a certain position isn't listed, it means we think all the spots are already accounted for. Let's get into it.

Running Back

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spots available: 1

The players: Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Kalel Mullings

We know that Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Nic Singleton are making the roster. I don't see more than four running backs being kept, so this means three guys are competing for one spot.

For most of the offseason, I felt like Carter was the favorite due to his starting experience and familiarity with Robert Saleh. However, I've been leaning towards Chestnut due to his ability on special teams. Mullings seems to be headed for the practice squad unless he goes crazy during the preseason.

Wide Receiver

Spots available: 1

The players: Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Mason Kinsey, Lance McCutcheon, Courtney Jackson

This is the most buzz the Titans have ever had around their wide receiver room, and for good reason. The top of the depth chart is spoken for, with Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, and Wan'Dale Robinson. Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are also locks to make it, which means several guys are fighting for one spot.

Can Restrepo keep the momentum going after catching more passes than anybody this summer? Will Oliver do enough to remain the favorite? Or will Osborn or one of the UDFAs explode and take the spot? It will be fascinating to watch.

Tight End

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) runs with the ball after a made catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spots available: 2

The players: Jaren Kanak, Kylen Granson, David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson

I have Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger as the only locks at the tight end spot. I suppose it's plausible to only keep three, but I don't see that as likely considering the amount of heavy personnel Saleh intends to use.

As a result, I think Kanak and Granson have to be the favorites to land spots. Kanak is a versatile rookie who could be a weapon on special teams, while Granson is a solid veteran. It will be interesting to see if DMR or Wilson can do anything to make this an interesting battle.

Offensive Line

Spots available: 4

The players: Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Austin Deculus, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss, Ryan Hayes, Andre James, Rasheed Miller, Aamil Wagner

Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, and JC Latham are the locks on the line. I could probably consider Coogan and Carmona locks, but for this one, they're on the bubble. It will be interesting to see who the final two spots go to then, because none of the backup tackle options are inspiring.

I'm also interested to see what the team's plans are for James. James was a reliable starter at center at one point, so I wonder if he still has enough to make the team. Pay attention closely to this group, because I won't be surprised if an outside addition is made.

Interior Defensive Line

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons goes through drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spots available: 1

The players: Jackie Marshall, Timmy Horne, Cam Horsley

Like wide receiver, the interior defensive line is one of the best groups on this team. Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and Jordan Elliott are all locks. I only see five being kept, so that leaves one spot up for grabs.

The rookie Marshall has to be the favorite right now. He's actually a similar player to Franklin-Myers or Elliott, so he landed in a great place. It will be interesting to see if Marshall does enough to earn a place on the final roster.

Edge Rusher

Spots available: 1

The players: Jaylen Harrell, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, David Ebuka Agoha, Jalyn Holmes, Truman Jones

This is another group that should be very solid. Jermaine Johnson II, Femi Oladejo, Keldric Faulk, and Jacob Martin are locks, which likely leaves one spot. Harrell had a nice end to the 2025 season, but we need to see more from this summer before we can say the spot is his.

Brown and Jones both made some nice plays over the summer, and Holmes is an experienced veteran. This is one of the spots that may not get decided until the very end of the last preseason game.

Linebacker

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spots available: 2

The players: James Williams Sr., Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi, Mani Powell, Shad Banks Jr., Sean Brown

We know Anthony Hill Jr., Cedric Gray, and Cody Barton are making the teams, but we don't know who's getting the final spots or who's starting next to Gray. Williams has been around for a couple seasons, but he's mostly a special teamer and is a product of a prior regime. Diabate is a new addition who has starting experience, and Mausi is another special teams ace.

I'd be shocked if one of the UDFAs does enough to make it, but it's not impossible. Right now, I like Mausi and Diabate to make it.

Cornerback

Spots available: 2

The players: Keydrain Calligan, Micah Robinson, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Jeadyn Lukus

Well, we feel much better about this group than we did a few months ago. They're still not locks, but Calligan and Robinson definitely did enough over the summer to be the favorites to clinch the final two spots.

I still hope McMurray or McCutchin can step up and make some plays, but it's probably more likely they end up on the practice squad.

Safety

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Tony Adams (22) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spots available: 1

The players: Bishop Fitzgerald, Jerrick Reed II, Erick Hallett II, Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane

We know Kevin Winston Jr., Amani Hooker, and Tony Adams are making the team. That means there's one or two spots available, but since I kept six corners, we'll only go with four safeties this time.

It would be ideal if the UDFA Fitzgerald would step up and claim the final spot, but we need to see more. None of the other options inspire a ton of confidence, but I like Hallett's ability to play nickel. It's also worth mentioning that Keydrain Calligan has played some safety before. This will be another group to watch for an outside addition.