3 Tennessee Titans who Deserve More Respect as Training Camp Nears

The Tennessee Titans are inching closer to training camp, as the team's rookies will report for camp on Thursday, with the veterans following next week on July 28.

As we gear up for camp, a plethora of Titans players will look to turn their offseason hype into standout performances in August. However, there are also a few players not getting the respect they deserve.

Let's take a look at three Titans who are flying under the radar ahead of training camp.

Titans Players who Deserve More Respect

WR Bryce Oliver

May 4, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Wide receiver Bryce Oliver [80] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Oliver made the Titans' roster last year, but a knee injury limited him to just three games in 2025, which has caused him to become an underrated member of Tennessee's stacked receiver room.

When healthy, Oliver has been a dynamic playmaker in training camp practices and preseason games, but that's not the primary reason he's stuck around in Nashville over the years. Oliver is a valuable special teamer, especially as a gunner on punt coverage.

If Oliver can stay healthy and continue to make an impact on special teams, the Youngstown State product should be a lock for the 53-man roster. However, if Oliver can also contribute in the passing attack throughout camp and the preseason, he could see increased opportunities on offense as well.

April 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Defensive end Jaylen Harrell Williams [92] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

EDGE Jaylen Harrell

The Titans' edge rusher overhaul has made Harrell the forgotten man in the position group.

During the final stretch of the 2025 season, Harrell was quietly one of the better players on the team, tallying four sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in Tennessee's final five games. Harrell showcased that he can be an effective rotational pass rusher and even fill in as a starter when needed.

Entering camp, Harrell will be fighting for a roster spot, but it would be incredibly disappointing if the Michigan product gets cut. The 24-year-old deserves an opportunity to carry his momentum from the end of 2025 into 2026 and establish himself as a key piece on the Titans' defensive front.

April 30, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tight end Daniel Bellinger [82] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

TE Daniel Bellinger

Gunnar Helm is getting all the attention at tight end, and rightfully so. However, Bellinger should also play a valuable role on Brian Daboll's offense as a powerful run blocker and savvy veteran target for quarterback Cam Ward.

Under Daboll, the Titans will frequently line up in two-tight-end sets, and with Helm and Bellinger being able to contribute in the passing game and serve as solid blockers in the rushing attack, it should add an element of surprise to Tennessee's offense that they've lacked in recent years.

Did the Titans overpay Bellinger in free agency? Sure. But there's no denying that his experience with Daboll, dating back to their days together with the New York Giants, and versatile skill set should elevate the floor of this new-look offense.