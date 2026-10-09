Week 5 Injury: Examining Titans’ Chances if Carnell Tate Can’t Play vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans were hit with some concerning news ahead of their Week 5 AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, rookie WR Carnell Tate appears to have tweaked his back during the individual portion of Thursday’s practice.

It’s unclear whether he returned, since media members are only allowed to watch certain parts of practice, but the Titans listed him as ‘limited’ on its official injury report.

Tate has just begun to breakout for Titans

The talented rookie is coming off a monster breakout performance against the Baltimore Ravens that saw him reel in nine catches for 145 yards. And those numbers would be inflated even further had some missed opportunities not gotten away from him.

Nonetheless, the former Buckeye has really started to come alive over the last two weeks, essentially becoming the focal point of Tennessee’s offense, totaling 21 targets and 15 grabs for 203 yards over that span.

If Tate can’t go, the Titans’ already lackluster offense could be without their most explosive and consistent weapon in a divisional game they desperately need to win as they try to avoid an 0-5 hole.

Tennessee’s options if Tate can’t go

Tennessee may need to lean on the ground game spearheaded by RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. But without Tate, it will be up to Tennessee’s other group of pass catchers to keep the passing game afloat. This would be a great moment for the Titans to get their money’s worth out of one of their prized free agent acquisitions, WR Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Kentucky product has only caught 16 passes this season, one more than Tennessee’s rookie has over the last two weeks alone. Outside of him second year pass catchers Elic Ayomanor has only contributed in spurts, while WR Chim Dike and TE Gunnar Helm have been non-existent through four games.

Because of this, Titans QB Cam Ward would undoubtedly take the biggest hit should Tate’s injury keep him out of Sunday’s action. The two former top five picks have a budding connection that needs all the reps they can get together.

It would be a real shame if Tate’s sudden back injury prevents them from building off last week’s success. Only time will tell how all this plays out, but for the Titans’ sake, let’s hope they’re just being overly cautious with one of their most important players.

However, this situation definitely bears watching as kickoff draws nearer.